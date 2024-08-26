Macklemore Cancels Dubai Concert as protest over Sudan Civil War

Grammy award winner rapper Macklemore has cancelled an upcoming concert in Dubai, citing the United Arab Emirates’ involvement in the Sudanese civil war. The US rapper announced that he would not perform in the UAE until the nation halts its reported support of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group involved in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, where thousands have died in a violent power struggle.

Macklemore’s decision has reignited global scrutiny over the UAE’s alleged role in arming the RSF. The UAE has denied these claims. UN experts reported in January 2024 that the Emirates sent weapons to the RSF several times weekly from northern Chad, lending significant support to the group’s fight against the Sudanese government.

Sudan’s descent into chaos began in April 2023 when long-standing tensions between the nation’s military and the RSF erupted into violence in the capital, Khartoum. The conflict quickly spread to other regions, including Darfur, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. More than 18,800 people have been killed, and over 10 million displaced, many facing famine.

During a heated United Nations Security Council meeting in June 2024, Sudan’s government openly accused the UAE of arming the RSF. In response, an Emirati diplomat vehemently denied the allegations. Despite these denials, the UAE has continued participating in peace talks to end the conflict.









In a social media post on Saturday, Macklemore explained his decision to cancel the Dubai show, stating that many had urged him to take a stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan. “I have been asked to boycott performing in the UAE due to their role in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis in Sudan,” the Grammy-winning artist wrote.

Macklemore’s stance on this issue echoes his recent public support for Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel genocide. He has dedicated a song, “Hind’s Hall,” to a young girl named Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Proceeds from the song are being donated to the UN’s Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

While the cancellation may jeopardize future performances in the UAE, Macklemore remained firm in his decision. “Until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF, I will not perform there,” he stated. He also called on other artists to reconsider performing in the UAE, urging his peers to use their platforms to mobilize for collective liberation.

The RSF originated from the Janjaweed militias during the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s under the rule of Sudan’s former president, Omar al-Bashir. Al-Bashir, who was deposed in 2019, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Dubai has attracted top-tier performers to its world-class venues in recent years. Still, the region’s complex political environment has led some artists to voice concerns over the UAE’s involvement in global conflicts.