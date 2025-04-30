Inside the Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Trial: Regret, Denial, and a Cast of Criminal Characters

The Paris trial of the men accused in the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian continues to unfold with gripping courtroom drama and personal revelations. On the second day of proceedings at the Palais de Justice, the court heard testimony from several defendants accused of orchestrating and executing the infamous $10 million jewellery heist that shocked the world. Among the most compelling testimonies was that of Yunice Abbas, a 71-year-old career criminal who has already admitted to his role in the robbery. Abbas, who once wrote a book titled “I Held Up Kim Kardashian,” stunned the courtroom with a rare display of remorse.

“Before, I didn’t [have regrets], but this time I do. It opened my eyes,” Yunice Abbas told the court.

Yunice Abbas admitted the media’s extensive coverage of the robbery led him to consider the emotional toll his actions had on Kim Kardashian. “We just grabbed the lady’s handbag,” he said, “but I have discovered there’s trauma behind it.”

The Paris court also heard from Gary Madar, whose family had longstanding ties to the Kim Kardashian entourage. His brother’s transportation company had even handled logistics for Kim and Kanye West’s 2014 wedding. Accused of being an accessory to the robbery and of tipping off the gang to Kim Kardashian’s whereabouts, Gary Madar appeared visibly nervous. He denied all allegations and lamented the impact the trial has had on his life under judicial control, where he is restricted in movement and must check in with authorities weekly.

Adding another layer to the unfolding narrative was 78-year-old Marc Boyer, accused of supplying the gun used in the robbery. A hardened ex-convict, Marc Boyer, gave testimony marked by a surprising introspection, particularly about the involvement of his son, Marc-Alexandre, who is also on trial. Investigators believe his son played a significant role during the heist. Marc Boyer, who has spent a combined 17 years behind bars, expressed guilt over the environment that may have influenced his son’s descent into crime.

Another central figure, Didier Dubreucq—also known as “Blue Eyes”—is accused of entering Kim Kardashian’s hotel suite and directly participating in the robbery. Despite his lengthy criminal history and ongoing chemotherapy treatments, Didier Dubreucq firmly denied involvement.

The Paris armed robbery case, which has taken years to reach trial, has been delayed in part due to the defendants’ advanced ages and health issues, as well as competing legal priorities in the French court system.

Set to run until May 23, the trial will soon hear from Aomar Ait Khedache, another man who has confessed to the crime. Kim Kardashian herself is due to testify on May 13. Her emotional accounts in past interviews have painted a chilling picture of the night when masked men tied her up and fled with her jewellery.

While some defendants show contrition, others continue to deny involvement. But what’s clear is that the 2016 heist left a lasting mark—not just on its high-profile victim, but on every life it touched.