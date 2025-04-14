Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight

Connect with us

News

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a cosmic collision of celebrity, science, and history, six women—including pop icon Katy Perry and broadcast legend Gayle King and, of course, fiancée of Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez —launched into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on Monday morning. The mission, dubbed NS-31, marks a major milestone as the first all-female spaceflight since 1963, drawing global attention for its A-list roster and its symbolic power. Taking off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas, the 11-minute suborbital flight rocketed past the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space 62 miles above Earth. While brief, the mission was packed with historic firsts and personal milestones.

The crew rode aboard New Shepard, Blue Origin’s fully reusable, autonomous rocket system, which features a pressurized capsule with six window seats. After ascending at more than three times the speed of sound, the capsule separated from the booster, allowing the passengers to unbuckle and experience weightlessness before a parachute-assisted descent back to Earth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

The Powerhouse Crew

The all-female flight crew included a mix of entertainers, scientists, and activists, each with a unique path to space.

  • Lauren Sánchez, journalist, pilot, and fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, spearheaded the mission’s planning and even helped redesign the crew’s space suits in collaboration with the fashion brand Monse.

  • Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and STEM advocate, became the first person of Bahamian descent to reach space. She also brought along student-designed postcards and conducted three experiments related to human physiology and plant biology.

  • Amanda Nguyễn, bioastronautics scientist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, made history as the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman astronaut. Blue Origin called her flight “a symbol of reconciliation between the United States and Vietnam.”

  • Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings, brought her signature candour to the mission. “It’s like how I felt about to deliver a baby,” Gayle King joked in February when the launch was announced. Her excitement—and nerves—were palpable.

  • Katy Perry, known for hits like E.T. and Firework, prepared a curated playlist called “The Space Sistas,” featuring cosmic anthems like Nicki Minaj’s Starships and David Bowie’s Starman. “This is something I’ve dreamt of,” Katy Perry told Elle magazine, calling the experience both surreal and humbling.

  • Kerianne Flynn, a film producer and philanthropist from Michigan, fulfilled a childhood dream sparked by stargazing with her grandfather.

Blue Origin’s Space Legacy

Since its first crewed mission in 2021, Blue Origin has flown 11 human spaceflights and more than 30 total missions. While the cost of a seat is steep—reportedly upwards of $150,000 in deposit and millions in auction bids—some passengers, like Katy Perry and Gayle King, are invited as “honoured guests.”

More than just a spectacle, NS-31 represents a convergence of empowerment, exploration, and inspiration. For millions watching around the world, the flight was not just a trip to space—but a giant leap for representation.

April 14, 2025
Loading...