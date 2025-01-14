Kodak Black Expresses Concerns Over Potential Drake Type Backlash in Rap Industry

Florida rapper Kodak Black recently voiced his concerns about facing a backlash within the rap community. During an Instagram Live session, the “No Flockin’” artist revealed he believes a “Hate Kodak campaign” may be on the horizon. He compared his potential treatment to the scrutiny Drake has faced following his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

“One day these ns gon’ try to do me like Drake,” Kodak said, referencing the criticism Drake endured after losing his high-profile rap battle with Lamar. “Whole little hate Kodak campaign. Everybody who hate Kodak to the left. You see these ns campaigning and sh**t.”

While some of Kodak’s comments during the session were cryptic, he emphasized his feelings of isolation, remarking, “I’m a great friend, but I ain’t friendly.”

Ties with Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Kodak Black has a complex history with both Kendrick Lamar and Drake. He was prominently featured as a narrator of sorts on Lamar’s 2022 album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers. This collaboration drew criticism due to Kodak’s legal troubles, including a first-degree assault charge stemming from a 2016 incident.

On the other hand, Drake has publicly praised Kodak, reportedly calling him his favourite rapper. Kodak echoed this sentiment during a December Instagram Live session, claiming, “I’m Drake’s favourite rapper. He always says that. Even his people always say that.” He also mentioned that Drake had sent him $600,000 in Bitcoin, a gesture Kodak speculated was tied to their connection.

However, their relationship has not been without tension. Kodak expressed frustration over being overlooked for Her Loss, Drake’s 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. “We supposed to been did a whole album together before him and lil buddy did that sh**t,” Kodak said, referring to 21 Savage.

Kodak’s comments reflect a broader fear of alienation from fans and peers. The rapper suggested that the industry’s loyalty is fleeting and that he could become a target of criticism, much like he believes Drake has been.

Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar, which escalated throughout 2024, serves as a cautionary tale for Kodak. The fallout saw both artists releasing diss tracks, dividing fans and sparking widespread debate. Kodak fears a similar trajectory despite his significant contributions to the genre.

A Polarizing Figure

Kodak Black has remained a polarizing figure in hip-hop. While his music resonates with many fans, his controversial past and candid remarks often place him under scrutiny. His recent comments highlight a vulnerability not often seen in the industry, where competition and public perception can weigh heavily on artists.

As Kodak navigates his concerns about his place in the rap world, he continues to generate conversation both for his music and his candidness. Whether his fears materialize or not, Kodak remains an influential, albeit divisive, voice in contemporary hip-hop.