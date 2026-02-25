Connect with us
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spark Romance Rumors With Affectionate L.A. Outing

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spark Romance Rumors With Affectionate L.A. Outing

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spark Romance Rumors With Affectionate L.A. Outing

Hollywood is buzzing after Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were photographed sharing affectionate moments during a casual stroll in Los Angeles.

The pair, who have been spotted together multiple times in recent weeks, appeared relaxed and happy as they walked side by side in athletic wear under the California sunshine. Photos circulating online show the two laughing, smiling, and embracing — adding fresh fuel to ongoing celebrity relationship rumors.

Affectionate Moments in Beverly Hills

According to reports and photos obtained by media outlets,  Pedro Pascal was seen wrapping his arm around Rafael Olarra’s waist, at one point leaning in to kiss his shoulder. Olarra appeared to return the affection, placing his arm around Pascal during the outing.

Observers noted that both men seemed comfortable and at ease, sharing quiet, intimate gestures as they enjoyed the afternoon. Rafael Olarra was also seen wearing a lower-leg brace, though neither has publicly commented on it.

When approached by photographers, the two declined to clarify the nature of their relationship, maintaining privacy amid growing speculation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

From New York Sightings to L.A. Sunshine

This isn’t the first time Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra have been seen together. Earlier this month, the duo was photographed in New York City sightseeing, dining out, and attending a theater screening of Wuthering Heights. Their East Coast appearances sparked initial whispers of a possible romance.

The Los Angeles sighting comes shortly after Pascal made headlines for appearing onstage during the Super Bowl halftime festivities alongside global music star Bad Bunny and celebrities like Jessica Alba and Cardi B.

With Pascal’s star power continuing to rise, public interest in his personal life has only intensified.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Drops: Star Wars Returns to Theaters in 2026

Who Is Rafael Olarra?

Rafael Olarra, 42, is an Argentine-born creative who studied at the Universidad del Cine in Buenos Aires. Openly gay, he has previously been in a public relationship with actor Luke Evans. The two went public with their romance in 2020 before confirming their split in 2021.

Pedro Pascal, 50, has historically kept his dating life private. While the actor is widely recognized as a vocal LGBTQ+ ally, he has rarely spoken publicly about his own romantic relationships.

Celebrity Relationship Speculation Grows

In today’s social media-driven entertainment landscape, public sightings often spark immediate speculation. Fans have taken to online platforms to share their support, with many praising the pair’s visible comfort and affection.

However, without confirmation from Pascal or Olarra, the nature of their bond remains unclear. Whether close friends or something more, their recent outings have undoubtedly captured public attention.

For now, the two appear content to let their actions speak louder than words — enjoying each other’s company while keeping personal details out of the spotlight.

As Hollywood continues to watch closely, one thing is certain: Pedro Pascal remains one of the industry’s most talked-about stars, both on and off the screen.

Loading...