Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Police Officer Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI Named Sag Harbor Officer of the Year

Police Officer Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI Named Sag Harbor Officer of the Year Justin Timberlake Arrest

E! News

Police Officer Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI Named Sag Harbor Officer of the Year

Sound Plunge
Published on

The police officer who arrested Justin Timberlake on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last summer has now been recognized for his service. Officer Michael Arkinson of the Sag Harbor Police Department has been named Officer of the Year by Chief Rob Drake for his contributions to law enforcement and the community. The recognition comes after Arkinson made headlines for pulling over the Grammy-winning singer in Sag Harbor, New YorkFollowing the traffic stop, Justin Timberlake was charged with misdemeanor drunken driving, which later resulted in a plea deal.

Details of Timberlake’s Arrest

According to the police report, Arkinson observed Timberlake failing to stop at a posted stop sign and struggling to maintain his lane while driving. The officer noted that the singer appeared intoxicated, describing bloodshot, glassy eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath, slowed speech, and an unsteady stance.

During the arrest,  Justin Timberlake reportedly told Arkinson, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.” However, his field sobriety test results were poor, leading to his arrest. Despite the charges, Justin Timberlake’s attorney later contested the claim that the singer was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Timberlake’s Legal Consequences

Following his arrest,  Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge but later accepted a plea deal in September 2024. Under the agreement, Timberlake was sentenced to a $500 fine, a $260 court surcharge and 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit organization of his choice. Although the fine was minor, the incident gained widespread media attention, mainly due to Justin Timberlake’s status as an international celebrity.

Backstreet Boys, NSYNC see endless possibilities with sold out debut performance as “Back-Sync”

Officer Arkinson’s Recognition

Despite the case’s high-profile nature, Officer Michael Arkinson’s award was not solely based on Timberlake’s arrest. According to Sag Harbor Police Chief Rob Drake, Arkinson had made an immediate impact within the department and the local community, which earned him the title of Officer of the Year.

His work has been recognized as part of the police department’s broader efforts to ensure safety and enforce the region’s DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) laws. Drunk driving remains a significant concern, and arrests like Timberlake’s highlight the police force’s commitment to keeping the roads safe.

Public Reaction and Timberlake’s Future

Besides fulfilling his legal obligations, Timberlake has primarily remained private about the incident. The arrest, however, raised discussions about celebrity accountability and the legal consequences for public figures. While some fans defended the singer, others pointed out the dangers of drunk driving, regardless of the offender’s status.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James

Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James
By March 8, 2025
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
By March 7, 2025
‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff
By March 7, 2025
Ye Kanye West’s Shocking Move Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts Tristan Tate

Kanye West’s Shocking Move: Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts
By March 3, 2025
First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot Nicholas Galitzine Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) as He-Man / Prince Adam Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, captain of the Royal Guard Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) as Skeletor, the film’s main villain Idris Elba (Thor) as Duncan / Man-at-Arms, He-Man’s closest ally Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as The Sorceress James Purefoy (The Following) as King Randor Alison Brie (Community) as Evil-Lyn

First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot
By March 3, 2025
Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude

Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude
By March 3, 2025
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership Andrew Antar

Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership
By February 28, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

News

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
To Top
Loading...