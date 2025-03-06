Police Officer Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI Named Sag Harbor Officer of the Year

The police officer who arrested Justin Timberlake on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last summer has now been recognized for his service. Officer Michael Arkinson of the Sag Harbor Police Department has been named Officer of the Year by Chief Rob Drake for his contributions to law enforcement and the community. The recognition comes after Arkinson made headlines for pulling over the Grammy-winning singer in Sag Harbor, New York. Following the traffic stop, Justin Timberlake was charged with misdemeanor drunken driving, which later resulted in a plea deal.

Details of Timberlake’s Arrest

According to the police report, Arkinson observed Timberlake failing to stop at a posted stop sign and struggling to maintain his lane while driving. The officer noted that the singer appeared intoxicated, describing bloodshot, glassy eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath, slowed speech, and an unsteady stance.

During the arrest, Justin Timberlake reportedly told Arkinson, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.” However, his field sobriety test results were poor, leading to his arrest. Despite the charges, Justin Timberlake’s attorney later contested the claim that the singer was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Timberlake’s Legal Consequences

Following his arrest, Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge but later accepted a plea deal in September 2024. Under the agreement, Timberlake was sentenced to a $500 fine, a $260 court surcharge and 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit organization of his choice. Although the fine was minor, the incident gained widespread media attention, mainly due to Justin Timberlake’s status as an international celebrity.

Officer Arkinson’s Recognition

Despite the case’s high-profile nature, Officer Michael Arkinson’s award was not solely based on Timberlake’s arrest. According to Sag Harbor Police Chief Rob Drake, Arkinson had made an immediate impact within the department and the local community, which earned him the title of Officer of the Year.

His work has been recognized as part of the police department’s broader efforts to ensure safety and enforce the region’s DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) laws. Drunk driving remains a significant concern, and arrests like Timberlake’s highlight the police force’s commitment to keeping the roads safe.

Public Reaction and Timberlake’s Future

Besides fulfilling his legal obligations, Timberlake has primarily remained private about the incident. The arrest, however, raised discussions about celebrity accountability and the legal consequences for public figures. While some fans defended the singer, others pointed out the dangers of drunk driving, regardless of the offender’s status.