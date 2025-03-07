Connect with us

Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James

Streamer Kai Cenat made his highly anticipated First Take debut and wasted no time making an impact. Known for his high-energy content and bold opinions, Kai Cenat brought his signature enthusiasm to ESPN’s debate desk, where he clashed with Stephen A. Smith over the age-old LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate. Right from the start, the two engaged in lighthearted banter before things quickly escalated. The turning point came when Smith jokingly threatened to ban Cenat for his take on former NBA player Leandro Barbosa. That’s when the 23-year-old streamer turned up the intensity and called out Smith for his perceived bias against LeBron.

“I ain’t gonna lie, Stephen. When it comes to LeBron James, you start hating! That’s how I feel!” Kai Cenat exclaimed. He pointed to the generational divide, accusing Stephen A. Smith of siding with Jordan simply because he grew up watching him. “I feel like you’re more of an older generation type of dude; you like Michael Jordan, cool. But listen, every time there’s a debate going on with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, you always got something to say about LBJ.”

The Heated Debate Over the GOAT

Kai Cenat didn’t hold back, taking a firm stance on one of basketball’s most contentious debates. “And I’m here to say it: LeBron is better than Jordan. I said it,” he declared, sending shockwaves through the studio. Co-hosts Elle Duncan and Molly Qerim were visibly taken aback by his bold statement.

Stephen A. Smith, never one to shy away from a debate, was quick to fire back. “Something is wrong with you right now,” Smith shot back. “Don’t you even think about coming on this show with that kind of—don’t you even think about it!”

The two then exchanged rapid-fire arguments, with Kai Cenat pointing out that Michael Jordan never reached 50,000 career points. Smith immediately countered, reminding him that Jordan didn’t play for 25 seasons like LeBron has. Smith then played the experience card, shaking his head at Cenat’s youthful confidence.

“This is the problem with the young whippersnappers like yourself,” Stephen A. Smith said with a grin. “We started the show raving about [LeBron’s] unparalleled greatness. We give him all the credit in the world, and then some whippersnapper like yourself comes on the show going, ‘You hatin’, you hatin’!’ It’s like wait a minute, you want us to give him a bib and an apron, too?”

LeBron James Fuels Kendrick Lamar and Drake Feud Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

From Debate Desk to Basketball Court

Despite the heated exchange, the tension quickly turned into laughter as Cenat jokingly challenged Stephen A. Smith on whether he could actually hoop. The lighthearted moment showed that, while their debate was intense, it was all in good fun.

Later in the episode, Cenat and the hosts touched on other major basketball topics, including Kyrie Irving’s latest injury. They even compared Cenat’s energetic presence to comedian Kevin Hart, reinforcing his growing influence in the sports entertainment world.

Cenat’s love for basketball isn’t just limited to debates—he has proven his skills on the court as well. Most recently, he played in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he was part of Team Bonds, the winning team. Playing alongside stars like Rome Flynn, Baron Davis, and Mickey Guyton, Cenat helped secure the victory under the guidance of coaches Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz.

What’s Next for Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat’s First Take appearance proved that he’s more than just a top-tier streamer—he’s also a force in sports debates. Whether or not he swayed Stephen A. Smith is another question, but one thing is certain: he left his mark.

With his growing presence in sports media and entertainment, it won’t be surprising if Kai Cenat makes more appearances on First Take and other major platforms. And with the ongoing LeBron vs. Jordan debate still dividing basketball fans, he’ll have plenty more opportunities to defend his GOAT.


