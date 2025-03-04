The Story Behind ‘Jolene’: How Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean and Another Woman Inspired

Dolly Parton’s legendary song Jolene is one of the most recognizable country music hits ever, but few people know the real-life inspiration behind it. Parton, who wrote the song in 1973, revealed that the story stemmed from a combination of a real-life encounter and a fan she once met. Now, in the wake of her husband Carl Dean’s passing, the song takes on an even deeper emotional meaning.

A Bank Teller with a Crush

The origins of Jolene date back to an unusual situation involving Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, and a bank teller who had a noticeable crush on him. In a 2008 interview with NPR, Parton recalled how Carl Dean enjoyed the attention from the woman working at their local bank, often finding excuses to visit.

“She got this terrible crush on my husband,” Dolly Parton explained. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kind of like a running joke between us when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’”

Though the song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman begging another to stay away from her man, Dolly Parton emphasized that the inspiration was lighthearted rather than dramatic. “It’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one,” she said.

The Name Behind the Song

While the bank teller’s story helped shape the song’s narrative, Jolene came from another real-life encounter. Parton met a young girl who had striking red hair and green eyes at one of her concerts. The girl introduced herself as Jolene, and Parton was immediately captivated by the name. “I said, ‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,’” she once recalled in an interview. “I said, ‘That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I’m going to write a song about that.’”

By blending the two inspirations, Parton created one of the most haunting and enduring songs in country music history.

A Love That Lasted a Lifetime

Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, passed away at the age of 82, as she announced on Instagram on March 3, 2025. The couple had been married for nearly 60 years, sharing a deep and private bond despite Parton’s fame.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” she wrote. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.” She also confirmed that Dean would be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Nashville.

The two first met at a laundromat in 1964 and married in 1966 in a small ceremony in Georgia. Unlike his superstar wife, Dean preferred to stay out of the spotlight. Parton often shared how he avoided public events, including award shows.

“He went to one thing with me early on, when we first married,” she said in 2023. “And he came out there, taking off his tuxedo, his tie and all that, and said, ‘Don’t ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things, because I ain’t going.’ So I never asked him, and he never did.”

The Legacy of ‘Jolene’

Despite its origins as a playful story about a bank teller’s crush, Jolene became an anthem of love, longing, and vulnerability. With Carl Dean’s passing, fans may now hear the song with fresh ears, recognizing the deep love and devotion that Parton and Dean shared for six decades. Through her music, Parton has immortalized their love story—one that, just like Jolene, will continue to live on for generations.