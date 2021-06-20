Backstreet Boys, NSYNC see endless possibilities with sold out debut performance as “Back-Sync”

Backstreet Boys and NYSNC are touting endless possibilities following their sold out debut performance as “Back-Sync” at the Grove in Los Angeles on Friday night. The yesteryears hit boyband groups united for Bingo Under the Stars, an evening celebrating Pride and benefitting the Trevor Project and LA Pride.









AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys member, told Variety this has been a long time coming. “Everybody wanted us to do something together and now we get to come together for an amazing cause,” he said. “It’s interesting to have the four of us (Backstreet Boys – AJ McLean and Nick Carter and NYSNC’s Joey Fatone and Lance Bass) knuckleheads do something together, which you have never seen before,” Fatone said. “BSB fans are very loyal, so we are going, ‘We get it – certain people liked one band or the other back in the day, but now it’s okay to like both.”

Cater joked he could never have imagined such a collaboration at the time. “Twenty years ago? Hell, no! I’m kidding, because I still don’t understand why we didn’t get an opportunity to do more things together, but we learned that it was managers and stuff happening behind-the-scenes that prevented it. Better late than never, right?” Carter said collaborating with NSYNC after 28 years as a Backstreet Boys was refreshing. “The dynamics are different when you mix-and-match different groups. It’s exciting and fun because it brings out a whole other personality that you wouldn’t necessarily do in your own group.” McLean pointed out that it’s a different feeling. “It’s like when you have been in the same relationship for a very long time, take a break, meet somebody new and its fresh and exciting.”

They performed Backstreet Boys hit I Want it that Way and NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye with one fan tweeting Carter sang Bye Bye Bye better than Justin Timberlake could ever dream. The musicians also presented a cryptocurrency check for one million dollars in $TKINU tokens to the Trevor Project, on behalf of their involvement with cryptocurrency project Mission Tsuki.

McLean hopes Back-Sync can eventually perform a Las Vegas residency or tour, while Carter’s toyed with incorporating other boy bands. “We were just on stage going, ‘Maybe we should do a supergroup and tour and do an album,’” said Carter. “We’ve come together for a cause greater than ourselves, so let’s let it blossom into something.”