Sydney Sweeney's New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
American Eagle is doubling down on denim for Fall 2025, and they’ve brought in a superstar to prove it. Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney is the face—and the heart—of AE’s new campaign, aptly titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The cheeky name says it all, but the story behind it goes deeper: comfort, confidence, and a denim drop with a cause.

Launched on July 23, the new Fall ’25 American Eagle collection celebrates the brand’s iconic jeans heritage with a modern twist. Featuring more than 200 fits and over 800 new fall styles, the campaign puts Sweeney front and centre in effortlessly styled denim looks curated by her longtime stylist, Molly Dickson.



In her own words, Sydney Sweeney calls the collab a “perfect fit,” revealing she’s been a lifelong fan of American Eagle. And although she used to call herself a “sweats girl,” Sydney admits even she wore AE jeans on a plane recently—something she swore she’d never do.

At the heart of the campaign is a standout release: The Sydney Jean, a limited-edition take on AE’s popular Dreamy Drape fit. What makes it special? A delicate butterfly motif stitched onto the back pocket—symbolizing domestic violence awareness, a cause close to Sydney Sweeney. Even better, 100% of the purchase price will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering 24/7 mental health support.

Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos

Beyond jeans, the campaign includes a tailored denim jacket inspired by a real-time styling moment with Molly Dickson, priced at $79.95 and available August 10. The looks feel undeniably “Syd”—a blend of sexy, relaxed, and totally lived-in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle)

To bring the campaign to life, American Eagle is going big on tech and creativity. From 3D billboards in Las Vegas to interactive Snapchat lenses and AI-powered try-ons, the rollout merges old-school denim vibes with next-gen engagement.

Sydney Sweeney’s presence adds depth, relatability, and a touch of rebellion to the campaign. Whether she’s rocking a Canadian tuxedo backwards or pairing baggy jeans with a white tee, each look leans into her “main character energy” while reminding fans that great jeans don’t have to be complicated.

For Gen Z denim lovers and longtime American Eagle fans alike, Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans isn’t just a clever campaign—it’s a confident call to get cozy in your skin (and your jeans), all while doing a little good.


By July 25, 2025
