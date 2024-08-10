Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh Passes Away at 93

The brilliant K. Natwar Singh, veteran Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister, passed away on Saturday, 10th August 2024, at the age of 93 after being hospitalized for two weeks. K Natwar Singh’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics, where he played a significant role both as a diplomat and a politician over several decades.

A Distinguished Diplomat Turned Politician

Natwar Singh’s career began in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1953 when he joined at the young age of 22. His diplomatic career saw him serve in several high-profile positions, including as India’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK from 1973 to 1977 and later as India’s High Commissioner to Zambia in 1977. One of his most notable roles was as India’s Ambassador to Pakistan from 1980 to 1982, a period marked by significant diplomatic challenges.









Natwar Singh’s academic background was as impressive as his diplomatic credentials. He studied history at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi and furthered his education at Cambridge University in the UK and Peking University in China. His intellectual rigour and global outlook were evident throughout his career.

Transition to Politics

Natwar Singh made the switch from diplomacy to politics in 1984 when he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Congress party, serving in several key positions during his political career. In the Rajiv Gandhi government, Singh held the portfolios of Union Minister of State for Steel, Mines, and Coal, and later, for Agriculture from 1985 to 1986. He then served as Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs from 1986 to 1989, playing a crucial role in shaping India’s foreign policy during a critical period.

His most prominent political role came in 2004 when he was appointed as the External Affairs Minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. However, his tenure was cut short in 2006 when he resigned following the oil-for-food scam, a controversy that tarnished his otherwise illustrious career. Although Singh always maintained his innocence, the scandal led to his eventual resignation from the Congress party in 2008, ending nearly 25 years of association with the party.

A Life of Achievement and Controversy

Natwar Singh was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in recognition of his contribution to the country. This honour came after he served as the head of the preparatory committee for the Non-Alignment Summit held in New Delhi in 1983, a major event in India’s foreign policy history.

Despite his many achievements, Singh’s relationship with key figures in the Congress party was often fraught. He had a notably strained relationship with former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, which led to a period of political isolation for Singh when Rao became Prime Minister in 1991. His later years in politics were also marked by his outspoken criticism of Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, which he detailed in his 2014 autobiography, One Life Is Not Enough. The book sparked controversy for its candid revelations, particularly about the inner workings of the UPA government.

In his defence, Natwar Singh argued that public figures like Sonia Gandhi do not have private lives and that his account was neither vengeful nor malicious. He asserted that his narrative reflected his own experiences and that he was “answerable to himself” for the content of his book.

A Legacy of Writing and Thought

In addition to his political and diplomatic careers, Natwar Singh was a prolific writer, authoring several books that offered insights into his thoughts on history, politics, and international relations. His writings remain an important part of his legacy, providing a window into the mind of a man who was at the heart of some of India’s most significant political and diplomatic events.

Natwar Singh is survived by his son, Jagat Singh, and his wife, Heminder Kumari Singh. His passing is a significant loss to Indian politics and diplomacy, as he leaves behind a legacy marked by both great achievements and enduring controversies.