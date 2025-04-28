Julian Assange Makes Rare Appearance at Pope Francis’ Funeral, Honoring a Key Ally

Stella Assange previously revealed that Pope Francis had written to Julian during a particularly dark time in 2021, offering words of comfort while he was imprisoned at HMP Belmarsh in London. Reports suggest that Pope Francis even proposed granting asylum to Julian Assange at the Vatican, underscoring his commitment to prisoners and the marginalised.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, made a rare and emotional public appearance as he attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City. Assange, alongside his wife Stella Assange and their two young sons, joined approximately 400,000 mourners on Saturday to pay respects to the late pontiff, who died on Easter Monday following a stroke and heart failure. The funeral, held at St Peter’s Basilica, brought together around 170 world leaders and dignitaries in an outpouring of grief for a pope remembered for his unwavering advocacy for peace, justice, and compassion. For Julian Assange and his family, the day carried personal significance beyond the global mourning, as Pope Francis had been a vocal supporter during Assange’s years of legal and personal turmoil.

WikiLeaks shared a tribute to Pope Francis on social media, stating:

“Pope Francis never stopped championing peace, compassion, and justice. A true ally in the fight for Julian Assange’s freedom. May he rest in peace.”

The statement highlighted the profound gratitude Assange and his supporters feel for the pontiff’s solidarity over the years.

Julian Assange, who had spent years fighting extradition to the United States on espionage charges related to publishing classified information, found solace in the pope’s outreach. Stella Assange previously revealed that Pope Francis had written to Julian during a particularly dark time in 2021, offering words of comfort while he was imprisoned at HMP Belmarsh in London. Reports suggest that Pope Francis even proposed granting asylum to Julian Assange at the Vatican, underscoring his commitment to prisoners and the marginalised—a hallmark of his Jesuit background.

“Now Julian is free, we have all come to Rome to express our family’s gratitude for the Pope’s support during Julian’s persecution. Our children and I had the honor of meeting Pope Francis in June 2023 to discuss how to free Julian from Belmarsh prison. Francis wrote to Julian in… pic.twitter.com/1B4iNp31Is — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 26, 2025

Reflecting on the private audience she had with the pope, Stella Assange recalled how Francis spoke to her in Spanish, expressing concern for Julian’s well-being and looking at photos from their wedding. She described the encounter as “overwhelming” and a source of “great solace and comfort” to their family.

Numerous legal battles and personal hardship have marked Julian Assange’s journey. After claiming asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden over now-dropped sexual assault allegations, he was eventually arrested in 2019. He spent five years in Belmarsh Prison before reaching a deal with U.S. authorities in 2024, which saw him plead guilty to a single charge under the Espionage Act. As part of the agreement, he avoided a U.S. prison sentence and returned to Australia, marking a significant turn in his prolonged legal saga.

Saturday’s funeral appearance marked one of Julian Assange’s first major public outings since his release, and the images of him with his family at St Peter’s Square were a powerful reminder of both his struggles and the enduring support he has received from unexpected quarters.

As the world remembered Pope Francis for his compassion and courage, for Julian Assange, the funeral was not just a farewell to a global religious leader, but to a steadfast ally who offered hope during his darkest times.