How to See 2025’s Golden Buck Moon—And Why It’ll Look Bigger Than Usual

This week, the skies will serve up a celestial spectacle as the full Buck Moon rises on Wednesday, July 10. Known for its dramatic golden glow and low-slung path across the horizon, July’s full moon will be one of the most stunning lunar events of the year—and one that carries ancient folklore and cutting-edge science.

The Buck Moon gets its name from Native American and colonial-era traditions, marking the time when male deer (bucks) begin growing new antlers. It’s also nicknamed the Thunder Moon, owing to July’s signature summer storms.

When and Where to Watch the 2025 Buck Moon

The Buck Moon reaches complete phase at 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT) on July 10, but it becomes visible only after sunset in your local time zone. For example, in New York City, moonrise is expected around 8:53 p.m. Be sure to check local moonrise times via reliable sources like timeanddate.com or in-the-sky.org.







The best time to view it? Right after moonrise, when the moon hovers just above the horizon, appearing larger and more colourful than usual, a visual trick known as the Moon Illusion.

Why It’ll Look Bigger and Glow Golden

As the Buck Moon rises, expect it to shine in warm tones of gold, amber, or deep red, thanks to Rayleigh scattering—the same phenomenon that turns sunsets orange. Because the moonlight passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere near the horizon, shorter (blue) wavelengths scatter out, allowing redder light through.

Adding to the spectacle is a rare orbital phenomenon: 2025 is a Major Lunar Standstill year, a once-every-18.6-year event that makes the moon track its most extreme path in the sky. That means July’s full moon will appear especially low, amplifying its size and color as it rises.

A Historic Connection to Apollo 11

This Buck Moon also arrives just days before the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969. Why not commemorate the milestone by spotting the Apollo landing sites on the moon? With a clear sky and a 6-inch telescope, you can trace where Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins made history.

Whether you’re a casual stargazer or a seasoned astrophotographer, this is a lunar event you don’t want to miss. Grab your camera, telescope, or just a blanket and your eyes, and let the Buck Moon take your breath away.