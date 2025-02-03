ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification

Mumbai-based ideaForge Technology Limited, a leader in drone technology, reached a milestone with its SWITCH MINI UAV, receiving the prestigious ‘Fit for Indian Military Use’ certification. Announced in January 2025, this certification was granted by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) after rigorous evaluations. It makes the ideaForge SWITCH MINI the first small UAV to meet the stringent operational standards set by the Indian Armed Forces.

A Major Leap for India’s Drone Industry

The certification reinforces the SWITCH MINI UAV’s ability to withstand demanding operational conditions, particularly in high-altitude environments with extreme weather, high winds, low temperatures, and thin air. This achievement highlights ideaForge’s technological advancements and showcases India’s growing capability in designing and manufacturing military-grade UAVs.

Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone: “Earning this certification marks a pivotal moment in our journey. It exemplifies our unwavering commitment to innovation and our dedication to producing high-quality solutions that empower defence and security forces globally. The SWITCH MINI UAV is a testament to our ability to design and deliver cutting-edge, dual-use technologies that strengthen India’s national security while adhering to the highest international standards.”

SWITCH UAV is a first-of-its-kind VTOL and fixed wing hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Indian Army has placed a second order of SWITCH UAV to strengthen its surveillance activities along the LAC.

Check it out at: https://t.co/MwOvkzp1bv#security #safety #SWITCHUAV #ideaforge pic.twitter.com/acPXl7AGce — ideaForge Technology Limited (@ideaforge_tech) February 18, 2022

SWITCH MINI UAV

The SWITCH MINI UAV is a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drone designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. With its compact and lightweight design, it can be easily transported and deployed by individual soldiers, making it an essential tool in challenging terrains.

Key features of the SWITCH MINI UAV include:

Advanced surveillance capabilities for real-time intelligence gathering.

High endurance and extended flight time for long-duration missions.

Ease of deployment, enabling rapid response in high-risk situations.

This ideaForge UAV enhances tactical situational awareness, giving Indian forces an edge in border surveillance, counter-insurgency operations, and strategic reconnaissance missions.

Global Market Expansion and Strategic Implications

The certification enhances the UAV’s marketability in India’s and global defence sectors. It positions ideaForge as a trusted supplier of cutting-edge drone solutions to military and security agencies worldwide.

Beyond defence applications, the ideaForge SWITCH MINI UAV’s rigorous quality standards open new opportunities for ideaForge in sectors such as Aerospace and aviation, Critical Infrastructure Security, Disaster Response and relief Operations, and Industrial Inspections.

India’s Rising Role in the Global UAV Industry

This achievement aligns with India’s broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) vision and strengthens the country’s indigenous defence technology capabilities. The Indian UAV industry has seen rapid advancements, and companies like ideaForge play a crucial role in modernizing India’s military and security operations.

As India continues to innovate and develop technologies, such breakthroughs will be crucial in enhancing national security and expanding the country’s footprint in the global defence market.