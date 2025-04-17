Connect with us

Why Conspiracy Theories About Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Space Flight Are Groundless

included Katy Perry, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen, CBS co-host Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez,

Why Conspiracy Theories About Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Space Flight Are Groundless

Pop star Katy Perry’s short voyage to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket became a cultural spectacle—and, inevitably, the target of wild internet conspiracy theories. From claims of occult symbolism to accusations that the entire flight was staged, fake, social media was awash with scepticism just minutes after the capsule safely returned to Earth. But how much of this online chatter holds up to scrutiny? The answer: virtually none. The Blue Origin NS-31 mission, launched from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in Texas, took off at 2:30 pm BST (8:30 am local time) and lasted just over 11 minutes. The crew, which included Katy Perry, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen, CBS co-host Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, crossed the Karman Line — the internationally recognised boundary of space at 100 km altitude — before returning safely to Earth.

The Hatch Controversy

One viral clip showed someone inside the capsule seemingly opening and closing the hatch before Jeff Bezos arrived to “officially” release the passengers. Conspiracy theorists claimed this was evidence that the capsule never truly left the ground and that the flight is fake.

However, according to NASA’s own post-Apollo 1 safety regulations, spacecraft hatches must be operable from both the inside and outside by a single crew member within 60 seconds, without the use of tools. It’s entirely plausible, and likely, that a crew member simply opened the door briefly and shut it to avoid ruining Jeff Bezos’ photo-op. There’s nothing nefarious about it or fake—just standard protocol and a bit of PR timing.

Clean Capsule and Short Duration

Critics also pointed to the seemingly pristine condition of the capsule after landing as further “proof” of a fake mission. However, unlike orbital missions to the International Space Station, the Blue Origin New Shepard capsule doesn’t experience the intense heat and wear of high-velocity reentry. It reaches just 66.5 miles (107 km) into space and then gently returns under parachutes,  barely brushing the edge of space. No re-entry burn, no external scorching. That explains the minimal wear and tear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

Occult Symbolism? Not Quite

Some of the most bizarre claims centred on the mission patch worn by the crew, with internet users alleging that its imagery, when flipped, revealed occult symbols or even Baphomet. These claims have zero factual basis.

Blue Origin has publicly explained each design element on the patch: the firework represents Katy Perry’s cultural impact and her hit song Firework, the film strip nods to Kerianne Flynn’s career, and the character “Flynn the Fly” references a children’s book by Sánchez. There is no secret demonic imagery—just creative, personalised artwork.

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

No Evidence of a Hoax

Despite social media speculation, the flight was broadcast live and watched by millions of people. No credible evidence suggests the launch was fake or fabricated, nor is there a logical motive for staging such a public event involving high-profile individuals.

Ultimately, the conspiracy theories surrounding the NS-31 mission reveal more about internet paranoia than the realities of spaceflight. For now, Katy Perry’s brief journey to the edge of space remains a legitimate and awe-inspiring moment—whether you’re a fan of pop music, private space travel, or just marveling at humanity’s ongoing reach for the stars.


