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Trump Explodes at Apple, Walmart and Google Over Crime Report

Trump Explodes at Apple Walmart and Google Over Crime Report Chandler Hall of the Center for American Progress (CAP)

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Trump Explodes at Apple, Walmart and Google Over Crime Report

The dispute centers on a Center for American Progress (CAP) report titled “The Trump Administration’s $1.7 Billion National Guard Deployments Fail To Reduce Urban Crime.” The analysis examined crime data from multiple cities and time periods and concluded that there was no measurable effect of National Guard deployments on violent crime.
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Donald Trump has launched a furious attack on major American corporations, including Apple, Google, Walmart and T-Mobile, after a liberal think tank questioned whether his costly National Guard deployments actually reduced violent crime in U.S. cities. Trump erupted on Truth Social after Chandler Hall of the Center for American Progress (CAP) appeared on C-SPAN to discuss a report arguing that Trump’s federal law-enforcement surge had failed to produce measurable reductions in violent crime.

Trump dismissed the report as a “Radical Left SCAM” and accused the organizations and businesses he named of backing an agenda designed to undermine his administration.

He also threatened legal action against the think tank and suggested contributors could potentially be targeted in a lawsuit.

Trump Threatens Lawsuit Over $1.7 Billion Crime Report

The dispute centers on a Center for American Progress (CAP) report titled “The Trump Administration’s $1.7 Billion National Guard Deployments Fail To Reduce Urban Crime.” The analysis examined crime data from multiple cities and time periods and concluded that there was no measurable effect of National Guard deployments on violent crime.

Hall, CAP’s associate director of public safety, defended the findings during his C-SPAN appearance.

He argued that violent crime and homicides were already declining in Washington, D.C., before Trump’s intervention, making it difficult to attribute the improvement to the National Guard deployment.

Trump strongly disagreed. He has repeatedly portrayed Washington as dramatically safer under his administration, arguing that his crackdown transformed a city he once described as exceptionally dangerous.

Trump Names Corporate Giants in Attack

Trump’s Truth Social post went far beyond CAP itself. He accused a long list of companies and wealthy individuals of supporting the think tank, naming Apple, Google, Visa, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Walmart, Toyota, T-Mobile and NBCUniversal, along with George Soros and Bill and Melinda Gates.

He also cited foreign organizations, including Japan’s embassy, the Korea Foundation, Taiwan’s representative office and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

CAP does not currently publish a public donor list, saying on its website that withholding donor identities is intended to protect supporters amid what it describes as increased targeting of institutions critical of Trump.

The president nevertheless suggested that some contributors could become targets of potential litigation.

Crime Numbers Fuel Two Competing Narratives

The argument over Trump’s National Guard deployments comes as crime statistics provide ammunition for both sides of the political fight. CAP says violent crime was already falling before the deployments and found no evidence that the federal intervention caused a meaningful additional decline.

The Major Cities Chiefs Association has separately reported substantial year-over-year reductions in several major crime categories, including homicides and robberies.

Trump and his allies point to those declines as evidence that his tougher approach is working. Critics counter that falling crime rates began before the federal deployments and therefore cannot automatically be credited to Trump’s policies.

That disagreement is likely to remain central as the administration considers expanding similar federal interventions in other major cities.

Cost of National Guard Deployments Comes Under Fire

The financial stakes are also growing. CAP estimates that the National Guard deployments have cost approximately $1.7 billion.

A Washington Post report has separately projected that the Pentagon’s Washington deployment could cost another $1.4 billion through the end of Trump’s current term in 2029.

Trump’s supporters argue that restoring public safety justifies the expense.

Opponents say taxpayers are being asked to finance an intervention without clear evidence that it is responsible for the improvement in crime statistics.

Trump Allies Strike Back

Trump was not alone in rejecting CAP’s conclusions. Tom Homan, the president’s border czar, criticized the report during an appearance on Fox News, while host Laura Ingraham praised the changes she said she had witnessed in Washington.

Homan also urged other cities, including Chicago, to accept similar federal interventions.

The escalating dispute highlights a broader battle over Trump’s approach to crime, federal authority and local control.

With the president now threatening legal action against CAP and potentially targeting its supporters, what began as a debate over crime statistics has rapidly become another major political confrontation between the White House, corporate America and Trump’s critics.

  • Trump Explodes at Apple Walmart and Google Over Crime Report Chandler Hall of the Center for American Progress (CAP)
  • Trump Explodes at Apple Walmart and Google Over Crime Report Chandler Hall of the Center for American Progress (CAP)

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