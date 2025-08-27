Connect with us

Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, 17 Injured

Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, 17 Injured Robin Westman Shooter

Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, 17 Injured

Minneapolis was left reeling Wednesday after a gunman opened fire inside Annunciation Catholic Church, killing two children and injuring 17 others, including 14 kids, during a back-to-school mass. The Minneapolis school shooting incident unfolded around 8:30 a.m., when the shooter fired a rifle through church windows before entering with additional weapons, including a shotgun and a pistol. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the victims included an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who were sitting in the pews when they were fatally struck. Robin Westman has been identified as the shooter.

Seventeen others were wounded in the attack, with several children in critical condition at area hospitals.



Who Was the Shooter?

Authorities identified the gunman as Robin Westman, 23, from suburban Minneapolis. Records show Westman legally changed his name from Robert Westman in 2020. Police said Westman had no prior criminal record and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church. Law enforcement sources told CBS News that Robin Westman arrived wearing all black clothing and was heavily armed. Investigators have not yet released a motive.

Hospitals Overwhelmed

Emergency responders rushed victims os the Minneapolis shooting to multiple medical centers. Hennepin County Medical Center treated 10 patients, with six children and one adult in critical condition. Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis discharged one child but continues to treat six others. Meanwhile, M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital reported one pediatric patient in stable condition.

Leaders Call for Change

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief and renewed demands for gun reform.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he had been “fully briefed” and later ordered flags flown at half-staff until August 31.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was “praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.” But it was Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey who delivered the sharpest response: “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence.”

Community in Mourning

Parents gathered outside Annunciation Catholic School in anguish, waiting for word on their children. The church, which serves as both a place of worship and a school hub, had been holding its annual mass for the first week of school when gunfire erupted.

Local officials and faith leaders say the focus now is on healing the victims’ families, while national attention once again turns to the persistent epidemic of mass shootings in schools and places of worship.

