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Trump Votes by Mail Again as He Pushes to Restrict Mail-In Voting Nationwide

Trump Votes by Mail Again as He Pushes to Restrict Mail-In Voting Nationwide Save America Act

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Trump Votes by Mail Again as He Pushes to Restrict Mail-In Voting Nationwide

The development is particularly striking because Trump has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting, describing it as “mail-in cheating” and claiming the practice is vulnerable to fraud.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Donald Trump has once again used a mail-in ballot in Florida, even as his administration seeks sweeping restrictions on mail voting ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Donald Trump has once again voted by mail in his home state of Florida, putting his own voting practice under a fresh spotlight as his administration continues its campaign to restrict access to mail-in ballots across the United States.

Records in Palm Beach County indicate that Trump requested a vote-by-mail ballot for Florida’s Republican primary last month. Reports say his ballot was received on August 14.

The development is particularly striking because Trump has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting, describing it as “mail-in cheating” and claiming the practice is vulnerable to fraud.

The White House, however, dismissed the controversy, arguing that Trump’s circumstances are different because he is a Florida resident who spends much of his time in Washington.

Trump’s mail ballot reignites election controversy

Trump has spent years criticizing widespread use of mail-in ballots, particularly since the 2020 presidential election. He has falsely claimed that he won that election and has repeatedly questioned the integrity of voting systems.

In July, Trump said mail-in ballots were “inherently corrupt.” His administration has also pushed for federal measures that would sharply limit their use.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales defended Trump’s decision, saying the president supports mail voting for people who are ill, disabled, serving in the military or traveling, but opposes what the administration calls universal mail-in voting.

The contrast is already fueling accusations of hypocrisy from Trump’s political opponents.

SAVE America Act targets mail voting

Trump has urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require documentary proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and impose photo-identification requirements.

The president has also argued that mail voting should be restricted to limited circumstances.

At the same time, his administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow an executive order targeting election and mail-voting procedures to take effect before the November midterm elections.

Federal courts have blocked parts of the administration’s efforts, while states and election officials have warned that implementing sweeping changes so close to elections could cause widespread disruption.

Critics argue that states primarily handle election administration and warn that federal intervention could confuse voters and election workers.

Florida primary puts Trump’s strategy under microscope

Trump’s mail ballot arrives as Florida Republicans prepare for a closely watched primary to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited.

The crowded Republican field includes Trump-backed Rep. Byron Donalds, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, former state House Speaker Paul Renner and investor James Fishback.

Byron Donalds is widely viewed as a leading contender, making Trump’s involvement in the race particularly significant.

Florida already allows eligible registered voters to request vote-by-mail ballots. Republican lawmakers have introduced restrictions on ballot collection and tightened identification and renewal requirements in recent years, but they have stopped short of eliminating the system.

The bigger 2026 election battle

Trump’s latest mail-in ballot also comes as his administration pushes broader changes to election rules ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Opponents say the combination of federal election initiatives and restrictions on mail voting could disproportionately affect turnout among voters who rely on absentee ballots.

The controversy ultimately raises a politically explosive question: if mail voting is fundamentally unreliable, why does the president continue to use it himself?

For now, Trump’s Florida ballot is legally valid under the state’s rules. But politically, it has handed his critics a powerful new argument as the battle over voting rights and election administration intensifies ahead of November.

  • Trump Votes by Mail Again as He Pushes to Restrict Mail-In Voting Nationwide Save America Act
  • Trump Votes by Mail Again as He Pushes to Restrict Mail-In Voting Nationwide Save America Act

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