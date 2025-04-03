Royal Air Force Engineers Criticized for Stealing Paddington Bear Statue

Two Royal Air Force (RAF) engineers have been publicly rebuked by a UK judge after vandalizing and stealing a statue of Paddington Bear, a beloved cultural icon. The incident, which occurred on March 2 in Newbury, the hometown of Paddington’s creator, Michael Bond, was described as an act of “wanton vandalism”.

What Happened?

The two men, Daniel Heath and William Lawrence, both 22, admitted to criminal damage at Reading Magistrates’ Court. On the night of the incident, the men were reportedly intoxicated when they kicked and yanked the statue until it broke in half. They then took part of it away in a taxi and returned to RAF Odiham base, where it was later discovered in Lawrence’s car.

A Disgrace to Paddington’s Values

During sentencing, Judge Sam Goozee strongly condemned their actions, saying their behaviour was the exact opposite of what Paddington represents. “Paddington Bear is a beloved cultural icon with children and adults alike. He represents kindness, tolerance, and promotes integration and acceptance in our society. Your actions were the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for.”

The judge also referenced the famous label on Paddington’s coat, which reads, “Please look after this bear.”

Instead of looking after him, the two RAF engineers disrespected and damaged the statue, which was part of a Paddington trail featuring 23 statues across England. The trail was created to celebrate the release of “Paddington in Peru”, the latest instalment in the Paddington film franchise.

Consequences for the Offenders

The court sentenced Heath and Lawrence to community service and ordered them to pay £2,725 ($3,527) each for repairs to the statue. The Royal Air Force (RAF) also issued a statement acknowledging the court’s ruling but declined to disclose any further disciplinary action, citing privacy reasons. “The service will consider the court’s findings, but any discipline will remain a private matter.”

Paddington Will Return

Despite the unfortunate incident, the Newbury Business Improvement District confirmed that the statue is undergoing repairs and will be reinstalled soon. Paddington Bear has been a symbol of kindness and adventure since Michael Bond first introduced him in 1958. The bear’s story—an immigrant from Peru who finds a home in London—has made him a global icon of acceptance and friendship. While this incident was a disappointing display of reckless behaviour, the swift response from the legal system, local authorities, and the RAF ensures that Paddington’s legacy of warmth and kindness remains intact.