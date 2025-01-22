Lewis Hamilton Turns Ferrari Red: Can He Make History with an Eighth World Title?

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, has finally fulfilled a lifelong dream by stepping into the iconic red Ferrari. On a foggy Wednesday morning at Ferrari’s private Fiorano test circuit in Italy, Lewis Hamilton completed his first laps for the legendary team, marking the start of what could be a historic chapter in his illustrious career.

Testing Begins in Italy

Hamilton tested a 2023 Ferrari, adhering to Formula One’s rules that allow drivers to test cars from the previous season for up to 1,000 kilometres (621 miles). Following his session at Fiorano, the 40-year-old is set to continue preparations at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona ahead of the three-day pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” Hamilton said. “Racing in red has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Today, that dream becomes reality, and I couldn’t be happier to begin this new chapter with Ferrari.”

A Warm Welcome from Ferrari Fans

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari has been nothing short of a spectacle. The tifosi—the passionate Ferrari fanbase—turned out in full force to greet their new hero. Hamilton’s social media post, featuring him dressed in Ferrari red, garnered 1.5 million likes within an hour, reflecting his move’s global excitement.

The British driver has also been acclimating to his new environment at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, meeting team members and familiarizing himself with the storied Italian marque.

Chasing an Eighth World Title

Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari after 12 seasons with Mercedes is the most significant move in Formula 1 history. With six of his seven world titles won under Mercedes, Hamilton is now focused on becoming the first driver in history to secure eight championships.

“I’ve been fortunate to achieve things in my career I never thought possible,” Hamilton said. “But part of me always dreamed of this moment. Together with Ferrari, I believe we can write a new story in motorsport history.”

Hamilton’s first official race with Ferrari will take place in Melbourne on March 16. The unveiling of Ferrari’s 2024 car is scheduled for February 19 in Maranello. Hamilton will share the garage with teammate Charles Leclerc, forming what many call a dream team for Ferrari.

A Comeback on the Horizon?

Lewis Hamilton’s move comes after a challenging final season with Mercedes, where he ended a two-and-a-half-year winless streak at the British Grand Prix but finished a disappointing seventh in the championship. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 season, leaving Hamilton and Mercedes in the shadows.

Ferrari, known for its rich racing legacy, has not secured a driver’s championship since 2007. With Lewis Hamilton’s unparalleled experience and determination, the team hopes to return to its winning ways.

As the countdown to the new season begins, fans worldwide are eager to see if Hamilton’s dream of racing in red will culminate in an eighth world title and cement his legacy as the greatest driver in Formula 1 history.