Red Bull Feared Villain Role in Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie, Jerry Bruckheimer Took 3 Years to Win Them Over

The highly anticipated Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt has been making waves even before its release, but not without overcoming some significant challenges. Co-producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that Red Bull Racing, one of the sport’s most dominant teams, initially had reservations about their portrayal in the movie.

Speaking at the 2024 Liberty Media Investor Day event, Jerry Bruckheimer shared that it took three years to convince Red Bull that they wouldn’t be cast as the villains in the film. This misconception stemmed from the close collaboration between the movie’s production team and Mercedes, whose branding is prominently featured on the fictional race cars.

Red Bull’s Villain Fears

The cars featured in the movie are adapted from Formula 2 vehicles, modified with Formula 1 bodywork provided by Mercedes. This association raised suspicions among rival teams, particularly Red Bull racing, that the film might depict them in a negative light.

Bruckheimer explained the delicate negotiations:

“The interesting part is that, since we teamed up with Mercedes, the other teams said, ‘Wait a second, this movie is going to be about Mercedes, and we’re going to look bad.’ Red Bull said, ‘We’re going to be the villains.’ It took us three years to convince them that they weren’t going to be the villains, and we finally got to a place where all the teams are really leaning into us to help.”

A Collaborative Effort

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion and a co-producer on the film, played a pivotal role in ensuring its authenticity. Filming was strategically planned during actual Grand Prix weekends, including the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, to capture the energy and realism of the sport. Lewis Hamilton’s involvement added credibility to the project, helping to alleviate the concerns of teams like Red Bull.

The film’s storyline centres on Brad Pitt’s seasoned Formula 1 driver making a determined comeback to the grid. He partners with Damson Idris’s promising young talent as part of the fictional APXGP team. This dynamic is expected to deliver a compelling mix of mentorship, competition, and on-track drama.

Exclusive Preview for F1 Drivers

Jerry Bruckheimer also revealed plans to screen the film for Formula 1 drivers and teams during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weekend. This exclusive showing is part of a larger promotional campaign that includes premieres in New York, London, and other major cities.

“Brad is really invested in this movie,” Bruckheimer said. “He doesn’t like to do press, but I think we’ll take him on a world tour where he’ll be glad to show his efforts in driving and acting in this movie.”

A New Chapter for F1 on Screen

Scheduled for release on June 25, 2025, the F1 film is poised to bring the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1 racing to the big screen in unprecedented detail. With Brad Pitt at the helm, Lewis Hamilton’s expertise, and cooperation from all the teams, including Red Bull racing, the film promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience celebrating the sport’s global appeal.