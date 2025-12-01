Ferrari’s Qatar Nightmare: Hamilton and Leclerc Reveal ‘Zero Performance’ in Brutal Weekend

Connect with us

Ferrari’s hopes for a competitive Qatar Grand Prix weekend unraveled dramatically as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc delivered their most scathing assessments yet of the 2025 Ferrari challenger. Both drivers struggled through the Sprint and Qualifying, citing instability, bouncing, snap oversteer, and major balance shifts that left the car nearly impossible to control.

Starting from the pit lane after Ferrari introduced overnight setup changes based on simulator findings, Lewis Hamilton endured a disastrous Sprint race, finishing 17th and radioing in disbelief: “I don’t know how we made the car worse.”

Lewis Hamilton Describes ‘A Fight You Couldn’t Believe’

The seven-time world champion detailed the full extent of the issues:

  • Rear instability with constant sliding and snapping

  • Bouncing in high-speed corners, notably at Turn 10

  • Mid-corner understeer, followed by sudden oversteer

  • A setup that was “completely in the wrong direction”

“It was very, very difficult for whatever reason,” Lewis Hamilton said. “We just don’t have any stability… It’s a fight like you couldn’t believe.”

Despite making further adjustments for Qualifying, the pace never arrived. Lewsi Hamilton was eliminated in Q1, starting 18th for the Grand Prix and admitting he simply “wasn’t quick.”

Leclerc: ‘Zero Performance in This Car’

Teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better. After losing several positions on the opening Sprint lap, he finished 13th and described the car as “extremely difficult” to even keep on track.

From Friday to Saturday, Leclerc said the handling “changed completely,” leaving him mystified: “I have no idea how that happened… The feeling has changed completely and I don’t really know where it’s coming from.”

Qualifying provided no relief. Despite reaching Q3, Leclerc was over a second off pole and survived a high-speed spin caused by the same unpredictable balance issues that plagued him all weekend.

His assessment was brutally honest: “Incredibly difficult weekend… At the moment, this is the only thing possible. There’s zero performance in this car.”

Ferrari Facing a Deeper Problem

With both drivers independently reporting the same severe handling issues—bouncing, instability, and inconsistent balance—Qatar exposed what may be a fundamental flaw in Ferrari’s 2025 package. While rivals McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes fought for pole, Ferrari lagged significantly behind.

Charles Leclerc admitted he has no optimism for race day: “Nothing I’ve felt with this car makes me think I will have a better feeling tomorrow… Safety Cars and luck are my only hope.”

What Comes Next for Ferrari?

As Lewis Hamilton continues his challenging debut season with the team, Ferrari faces mounting pressure to diagnose the Qatar collapse. With the midfield closing in and both drivers publicly expressing frustration, the Scuderia enters the Grand Prix with more questions than answers.

