Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Lewis Hamilton’s bond with race engineer Riccardo Adami hasn’t clicked, unlike his legendary partnership with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes. Speculation is mounting that Ferrari could reshuffle its personnel, possibly bringing in Jock Clear, who worked with Lewis Hamilton during his early days at Mercedes.

Few stories in Formula 1 history have carried as much intrigue as Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari. The most successful driver in the sport’s history swapped Mercedes for Maranello in 2025, seeking fresh motivation and perhaps that elusive eighth world title. But as the season reaches its halfway point, the narrative is less about glory and more about adaptation, ageing, and resilience.

A Season of Two Halves

Lewis Hamilton’s start at Ferrari was sprinkled with hope. A sprint race victory in China hinted at instant success, but within a day, Ferrari’s disqualification at the Shanghai Grand Prix brought the first harsh reality check.







Since then, Lewis Hamilton’s record paints a complex picture. Across 14 races, he has been outqualified by Charles Leclerc 12–5, averaging 0.146s slower. Yet the story changes after Miami: Lewis Hamilton narrows the deficit to just 0.078 seconds, showing that he can still match one of the fastest qualifiers in the sport. At some weekends, he has even edged Charles Leclerc—a reminder that raw speed remains in his arsenal.

The Ferrari Challenge

Lewis Hamilton’s struggle is not only about pace but about connection. Ferrari’s 2025 car—low, stiff, and ground-effect heavy—demands a driving style at odds with the traits that defined Hamilton’s greatness: late braking, rear-rotation, and supreme confidence on corner entry. While Charles Leclerc has adapted, Lewis Hamilton continues to search for confidence in a car that doesn’t “speak his language.”

Upgrades to the floor and suspension have improved predictability for Leclerc, but Hamilton often finds himself fighting rather than flowing. As one Ferrari insider put it, “the car gives Charles cues, but Lewis is still waiting for the conversation to click.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari HP (@scuderiaferrari)

Age or Adaptation?

At 40, Lewis Hamilton is inevitably facing scrutiny over age. Damon Hill has suggested the relentless grind of 19 straight seasons may have left him physically and mentally worn. Cognitive changes—slower synapse formation, reduced reaction sharpness—are realities no athlete can outrun.

Yet age alone doesn’t explain everything. Hamilton’s rivals—Fernando Alonso at 43, Tom Brady in the NFL—have shown that longevity is possible with the right conditions. What Hamilton may lack now is not ability, but a car and setup that amplify his natural instincts.

Searching for the “Magic Solution”

Whispers in the paddock suggest Ferrari may engineer a change off the track. Lewis Hamilton’s bond with race engineer Riccardo Adami hasn’t clicked, unlike his legendary partnership with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes. Speculation is mounting that Ferrari could reshuffle its personnel, possibly bringing in Jock Clear, who worked with Lewis Hamilton during his early days at Mercedes.

If next year’s 2026 regulation changes return cars to flat-bottomed designs, Hamilton could yet rediscover his peak. Until then, he faces the challenge of adapting faster than ever before—while the world questions if he still has what it takes.