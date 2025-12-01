Connect with us

F1 Qatar GP Turns Chaotic as Verstappen Wins and Title Battle Explodes to Abu Dhabi

F1 Qatar GP Turns Chaotic as Verstappen Wins and Title Battle Explodes to Abu Dhabi

Formula 1

F1 Qatar GP Turns Chaotic as Verstappen Wins and Title Battle Explodes to Abu Dhabi

Plunge Sports
Published on

The 2025 Formula One season erupted into pure drama on Sunday night as Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, capitalising on a devastating McLaren strategy blunder that reshaped the championship picture. What should have been a controlled race for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri spiralled into confusion, frustration, and high-stakes consequences—setting up a three-way title showdown in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren’s Costly Call Under Safety Car

The defining moment arrived early. On lap seven, a collision between Nico Hülkenberg and Pierre Gasly triggered a safety car—an obvious pit-stop opportunity that every team except McLaren seized. Red Bull’s Hannah Schmitz executed the perfect call, placing Verstappen on fresh mediums and in a prime position.

McLaren stayed out. “It was a gamble,” Norris admitted. “It was the wrong decision.”

Oscar Piastri, who drove superbly to finish P2, was even more blunt: “In hindsight, it’s pretty obvious what we would have done.”

Team principal Andrea Stella accepted full responsibility, acknowledging that McLaren F1 misread the field and misjudged the potential consequences. The result? Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were forced into awkward pit windows later in the race, losing track position they could never regain.

Max Verstappen Eyes Late-Season Comeback as 2025 F1 Title Race Heats Up

Max Verstappen’s Clinical Drive Keeps Title Hopes Alive

With McLaren floundering, Verstappen executed a flawless, controlled race, stretching his lead comfortably and managing tyre wear with characteristic precision. His victory—his third consecutive Qatar GP win—narrows the championship gap to just 12 points behind Norris, with Piastri a further four back.

“It’s all possible now,” Verstappen said. “We stay in the fight.”

Red Bull’s calm execution stood in stark contrast to McLaren’s chaos, prompting commentator Karun Chandhok to quip: “I would love to be in the McLaren debrief.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Standout Performances: Williams Shine, Ferrari Struggle

While the focus remained on the title contenders, Carlos Sainz delivered a stunning podium for Williams, calling it one of the team’s best weekends. George Russell and Fernando Alonso scored important points, while Ferrari once again battled through a miserable outing as Lewis Hamilton finished 12th.

A Three-Way Championship Decider Awaits

The maths is simple:

  • Norris wins the title with a podium in Abu Dhabi.

  • Verstappen needs to outscore him by 13 points.

  • Piastri remains firmly in contention if chaos strikes again.

After Qatar, chaos feels almost guaranteed.

