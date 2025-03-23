Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race

Lewis Hamilton secured his first-ever win for Ferrari in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking a major milestone in his legendary Formula 1 career. The seven-time world champion, who made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari at the start of the season, dominated the 19-lap sprint, fending off early pressure from Max Verstappen before cruising to a comfortable win. This victory was a significant comeback for Hamilton, who had a disappointing Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix, where he finished a distant 10th. His triumph in China silenced critics and signalled that he is beginning to settle into his new team and car.

Holding Off Verstappen and Controlling the Race

Starting from pole position, Lewis Hamilton faced immediate pressure from his longtime rival, Max Verstappen, in the opening corners. However, the British driver showcased his racecraft, keeping the Red Bull driver at bay before pulling away from the rest of the field. Once in the lead, Hamilton controlled the pace and never looked back, securing an emphatic win.

Despite being 40 years old, his performance proved that he remains one of the grid’s fastest and most strategic drivers. For Ferrari, Hamilton’s win offered a glimpse of hope after years of struggling to compete with Red Bull and Mercedes for consistent victories.

Hamilton Fires Back at Critics

Following the race win, Lewis Hamilton addressed the wave of criticism he received after his underwhelming debut in Australia. He highlighted the challenges of adapting to a new team, especially after spending over a decade at Mercedes. “I really do feel a lot of people underestimated the steep climb it is to get into a new team, to become acclimatized within the team—understanding and communication, all sorts of things,” Lewis Hamilton said.

“The amount of critics and people I heard, yapping along the way, clearly not understanding. Maybe because they never had the experience or were just unaware.” His strong words reflected his determination to prove doubters wrong and establish himself as a title contender in his first season with Ferrari.

Looking Ahead to the Chinese Grand Prix

Despite his sprint race win, Lewis Hamilton faces a bigger challenge on Sunday in the main Grand Prix. He qualified fifth for the race, behind pole-sitter Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen.

If Lewis Hamilton wants to secure a record-extending seventh Chinese Grand Prix victory, he will need another flawless performance, particularly against Verstappen and the McLaren drivers, who have shown impressive speed throughout the weekend.

With momentum now on his side, Hamilton’s first win in Ferrari colours could be a sign of greater things to come. If he can continue this upward trajectory, his dream of winning an eighth world championship—and securing his place as the greatest F1 driver of all time—may not be so far-fetched after all.