Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Mercedes F1

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Lewis Hamilton secured his first-ever win for Ferrari in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking a major milestone in his legendary Formula 1 career. The seven-time world champion, who made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari at the start of the season, dominated the 19-lap sprint, fending off early pressure from Max Verstappen before cruising to a comfortable win. This victory was a significant comeback for Hamilton, who had a disappointing Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix, where he finished a distant 10th. His triumph in China silenced critics and signalled that he is beginning to settle into his new team and car.

Holding Off Verstappen and Controlling the Race

Starting from pole positionLewis Hamilton faced immediate pressure from his longtime rival, Max Verstappen, in the opening corners. However, the British driver showcased his racecraft, keeping the Red Bull driver at bay before pulling away from the rest of the field. Once in the lead, Hamilton controlled the pace and never looked back, securing an emphatic win.

Despite being 40 years old, his performance proved that he remains one of the grid’s fastest and most strategic drivers. For Ferrari, Hamilton’s win offered a glimpse of hope after years of struggling to compete with Red Bull and Mercedes for consistent victories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton Fires Back at Critics

Following the race win, Lewis Hamilton addressed the wave of criticism he received after his underwhelming debut in Australia. He highlighted the challenges of adapting to a new team, especially after spending over a decade at Mercedes. “I really do feel a lot of people underestimated the steep climb it is to get into a new team, to become acclimatized within the team—understanding and communication, all sorts of things,” Lewis Hamilton said.

“The amount of critics and people I heard, yapping along the way, clearly not understanding. Maybe because they never had the experience or were just unaware.” His strong words reflected his determination to prove doubters wrong and establish himself as a title contender in his first season with Ferrari.

GM Cadillac to Race with Ferrari Power in F1 Debut

Looking Ahead to the Chinese Grand Prix

Despite his sprint race win, Lewis Hamilton faces a bigger challenge on Sunday in the main Grand Prix. He qualified fifth for the race, behind pole-sitter Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen.

If Lewis Hamilton wants to secure a record-extending seventh Chinese Grand Prix victory, he will need another flawless performance, particularly against Verstappen and the McLaren drivers, who have shown impressive speed throughout the weekend.

With momentum now on his side, Hamilton’s first win in Ferrari colours could be a sign of greater things to come. If he can continue this upward trajectory, his dream of winning an eighth world championship—and securing his place as the greatest F1 driver of all time—may not be so far-fetched after all.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Mercedes F1

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race
By March 23, 2025
Amir Khan’s March Madness Journey Hits New Heights with Spike Lee Cameo

Amir Khan’s March Madness Journey Hits New Heights with Spike Lee Cameo
By March 23, 2025
Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends Black diamond Poker tournament Ignition Casino F1 Movie

Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends
By March 21, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
By March 23, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio Takes Center Stage in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Teaser Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim and Benicio del Toro.

Leonardo DiCaprio Takes Center Stage in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Teaser
By March 21, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45
By March 22, 2025
Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends Black diamond Poker tournament Ignition Casino F1 Movie

Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends
By March 21, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends Black diamond Poker tournament Ignition Casino F1 Movie

Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends
By March 21, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case P Diddy Sean Combs

E! News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case
To Top
Loading...