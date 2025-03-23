Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix ended in controversy as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly were disqualified following post-race technical checks. The ruling resulted in a major reshuffle of the final race standings, seriously damaging Ferrari’s championship hopes.

What Led to the Disqualifications?

During post-race scrutineering, Charles Leclerc’s and Pierre Gasly’s cars were found to weigh 799kg, 1kg below the minimum weight requirement set by FIA Technical Regulation Article 4.1. The weight violation was determined after fuel was drained from the cars.

Charles Leclerc‘s damaged front wing—which had been hit earlier in the race—was replaced with a spare wing during the weighing process. However, even with the new wing, the car still fell short of the minimum weight requirement, leading to his disqualification.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification stemmed from excessive skid-plank wear on his Ferrari SF-25. According to FIA delegate Jo Bauer, the rearmost skid block of Hamilton’s car fell below the minimum 9mm thickness, with measurements showing 8.6mm on the left side, 8.6mm at the centerline, and 8.5mm on the right side.

This underside wear violation is similar to the infraction that disqualified Lewis Hamilton from the 2023 U.S. Grand Prix when he was still driving for Mercedes.

No Defense from Ferrari or Alpine

In separate stewards’ hearings, both Ferrari and Alpine admitted fault, acknowledging that the violations were genuine errors rather than the result of extraordinary circumstances. The stewards confirmed that all official procedures had been followed correctly, meaning the teams had no choice but to accept the harsh penalties.

How the Final Standings Changed

With Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Pierre Gasly disqualified, the race standings were significantly altered:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

6. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

7. Alex Albon (Williams)

8. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

Haas’ Esteban Ocon was the biggest beneficiary, who moved up to fifth place in an outstanding result for the American team. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman also gained crucial points, while Stroll and Sainz snatched the final points-paying positions.

The Impact on Ferrari’s Season

Ferrari’s double disqualification cost them a crucial 18 points in the Constructors’ Championship, dropping them behind Williams to fifth place. They now trail McLaren by 61 points, adding pressure on their title bid.

After Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification in the Drivers’ Championship, he falls to ninth place with just nine points, while Leclerc sits tenth with eight points. McLaren’s Lando Norris, who has 44 points, currently leads the standings.

What’s Next for Ferrari and Alpine?

With technical consistency becoming a growing concern for Ferrari, team boss Fred Vasseur will need to ensure future compliance with FIA regulations. Alpine, struggling to score points this season, must also reassess their weight management strategies to avoid further penalties.

With the next race at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix (April 4-6), Ferrari faces a crucial test—can they recover from this setback, or will their 2025 season continue to unravel?