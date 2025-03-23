Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations

Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 F1

Formula 1

Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix ended in controversy as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly were disqualified following post-race technical checks. The ruling resulted in a major reshuffle of the final race standings, seriously damaging Ferrari’s championship hopes.

What Led to the Disqualifications?

During post-race scrutineering, Charles Leclerc’s and Pierre Gasly’s cars were found to weigh 799kg, 1kg below the minimum weight requirement set by FIA Technical Regulation Article 4.1. The weight violation was determined after fuel was drained from the cars.

Charles Leclerc‘s damaged front wing—which had been hit earlier in the race—was replaced with a spare wing during the weighing process. However, even with the new wing, the car still fell short of the minimum weight requirement, leading to his disqualification.

Meanwhile,  Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification stemmed from excessive skid-plank wear on his Ferrari SF-25. According to FIA delegate Jo Bauer, the rearmost skid block of Hamilton’s car fell below the minimum 9mm thickness, with measurements showing 8.6mm on the left side, 8.6mm at the centerline, and 8.5mm on the right side.

This underside wear violation is similar to the infraction that disqualified Lewis Hamilton from the 2023 U.S. Grand Prix when he was still driving for Mercedes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)


No Defense from Ferrari or Alpine

In separate stewards’ hearings, both Ferrari and Alpine admitted fault, acknowledging that the violations were genuine errors rather than the result of extraordinary circumstances. The stewards confirmed that all official procedures had been followed correctly, meaning the teams had no choice but to accept the harsh penalties.

How the Final Standings Changed

With Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Pierre Gasly disqualified, the race standings were significantly altered:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

6. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

7. Alex Albon (Williams)

8. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

Haas’ Esteban Ocon was the biggest beneficiary, who moved up to fifth place in an outstanding result for the American team. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman also gained crucial points, while Stroll and Sainz snatched the final points-paying positions.

The Impact on Ferrari’s Season

Ferrari’s double disqualification cost them a crucial 18 points in the Constructors’ Championship, dropping them behind Williams to fifth place. They now trail McLaren by 61 points, adding pressure on their title bid.

After Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification in the Drivers’ Championship, he falls to ninth place with just nine points, while Leclerc sits tenth with eight points. McLaren’s Lando Norris, who has 44 points, currently leads the standings.

What’s Next for Ferrari and Alpine?

With technical consistency becoming a growing concern for Ferrari, team boss Fred Vasseur will need to ensure future compliance with FIA regulations. Alpine, struggling to score points this season, must also reassess their weight management strategies to avoid further penalties.

With the next race at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix (April 4-6), Ferrari faces a crucial test—can they recover from this setback, or will their 2025 season continue to unravel?


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 F1

Leclerc, Hamilton, and Gasly Disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix After Technical Violations
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
George Foreman: Boxing Legend and Cultural Icon Passes Away at 76 Muhammad Ali Rumble in the Jungle

George Foreman: Boxing Legend and Cultural Icon Passes Away at 76
By March 23, 2025
The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot Matt Damon Apple TV+ Netflix Universal Skydance

The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot
By March 23, 2025
Broadway’s Glengarry Glen Ross Extends Its Run Amid Record-Breaking Success Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown, and John Pirruccello Patrick Marber Jefferey Richards

Broadway’s Glengarry Glen Ross Extends Its Run Amid Record-Breaking Success
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45
By March 22, 2025
Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends Black diamond Poker tournament Ignition Casino F1 Movie

Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends
By March 21, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy Malpani Ventures

Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...