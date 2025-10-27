Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull

Mexico City’s Grand Prix weekend arrived with drama both on and off the track. Mexican star Sergio Pérez may not be racing this year following his split with Red Bull, though his presence in headlines remains stronger than ever. Pérez believes that even seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would struggle as Max Verstappen’s teammate inside the ultra-demanding Red Bull environment.

Pérez Reflects on the Red Bull Pressure Cooker

Speaking during the Mexico GP weekend, Sergio Pérez said his years at Red Bull have taken on “much more value” with hindsight. His strong finishes often pushed the team to multiple constructors’ titles, yet the internal challenges were relentless.

“I managed to survive. It is a very difficult place,” Sergio Pérez said, adding that life alongside Max Verstappen brings layers of pressure that outsiders “do not understand.” He insists that no driver could handle the constant scrutiny and engineering demands that come with partnering with the reigning champion.

His sharpest line arrived with no hesitation. “It does not matter if you bring Hamilton or Leclerc, they are going to struggle massively.”

The Red Bull Seat No One Can Hold

The Mexican’s comment points to Red Bull’s revolving door in 2025. Sergio Pérez was replaced by Liam Lawson, who lasted only two race weekends before Yuki Tsunoda took over. Yuki Tsunoda has found scoring consistent points equally difficult despite flashes of top-ten pace. Max Verstappen currently carries nearly all of Red Bull’s championship points, highlighting the brutal imbalance that Sergio Pérez says is baked into the car’s design philosophy.

This season has seen Max Verstappen battling hard against the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Lando Norris delivered a stunning pole in Mexico, positioning himself for a significant title swing while Verstappen qualified only fifth.

New Beginnings with Cadillac

Sergio Pérez will return to the grid in 2026 with Cadillac as the brand launches its first Formula 1 entry. He says he is excited to join a team that “believes in me” and one where he can serve as a leader rather than a supporting act.

“It is a very ambitious project and a great opportunity to do something new,” Sergio Pérez said. Paired with Valterri Bottas, he hopes to shape Cadillac into a genuine challenger over time.

Despite Absence, Home Hero Status Remains

The Mexican GP will remain on the calendar until at least 2028. Organizers and fans eagerly await Pérez’s comeback because few drivers worldwide ignite the kind of passionate national support he commands.

His legacy at Red Bull might remain complicated, though his message is clear. Surviving alongside Max Verstappen is one of the most challenging jobs in motorsport.