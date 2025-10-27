Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull

Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull

Formula 1

Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull

Plunge Sports
Published on

Mexico City’s Grand Prix weekend arrived with drama both on and off the track. Mexican star Sergio Pérez may not be racing this year following his split with Red Bull, though his presence in headlines remains stronger than ever. Pérez believes that even seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would struggle as Max Verstappen’s teammate inside the ultra-demanding Red Bull environment.

Pérez Reflects on the Red Bull Pressure Cooker

Speaking during the Mexico GP weekend, Sergio Pérez said his years at Red Bull have taken on “much more value” with hindsight. His strong finishes often pushed the team to multiple constructors’ titles, yet the internal challenges were relentless.

“I managed to survive. It is a very difficult place,” Sergio Pérez said, adding that life alongside Max Verstappen brings layers of pressure that outsiders “do not understand.” He insists that no driver could handle the constant scrutiny and engineering demands that come with partnering with the reigning champion.

His sharpest line arrived with no hesitation. “It does not matter if you bring Hamilton or Leclerc, they are going to struggle massively.”

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen as part of the Red Bull Racing Team

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen as part of the Red Bull Racing Team

The Red Bull Seat No One Can Hold

The Mexican’s comment points to Red Bull’s revolving door in 2025. Sergio Pérez was replaced by Liam Lawson, who lasted only two race weekends before Yuki Tsunoda took over. Yuki Tsunoda has found scoring consistent points equally difficult despite flashes of top-ten pace. Max Verstappen currently carries nearly all of Red Bull’s championship points, highlighting the brutal imbalance that Sergio Pérez says is baked into the car’s design philosophy.

This season has seen Max Verstappen battling hard against the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Lando Norris delivered a stunning pole in Mexico, positioning himself for a significant title swing while Verstappen qualified only fifth.

New Beginnings with Cadillac

Sergio Pérez will return to the grid in 2026 with Cadillac as the brand launches its first Formula 1 entry. He says he is excited to join a team that “believes in me” and one where he can serve as a leader rather than a supporting act.

“It is a very ambitious project and a great opportunity to do something new,” Sergio Pérez said. Paired with Valterri Bottas, he hopes to shape Cadillac into a genuine challenger over time.

Despite Absence, Home Hero Status Remains

The Mexican GP will remain on the calendar until at least 2028. Organizers and fans eagerly await Pérez’s comeback because few drivers worldwide ignite the kind of passionate national support he commands.

His legacy at Red Bull might remain complicated, though his message is clear. Surviving alongside Max Verstappen is one of the most challenging jobs in motorsport.

  • Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull
  • Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen as part of the Red Bull Racing Team
  • Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull
  • Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen as part of the Red Bull Racing Team

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull

Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull
By October 27, 2025
Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations India Launch Expected in 2026

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations: India Launch Expected in 2026
By October 27, 2025
Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies Jonny Greenwood Guitarist

Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
‘IT Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere Stephen King

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere
By October 26, 2025
“Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
By October 26, 2025
Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations India Launch Expected in 2026

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations: India Launch Expected in 2026
By October 27, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google Gemini A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence

OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google: A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence
By October 25, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Ben Stiller Parents Stiller & Meara Nothing Is Lost Apple TV+ -1

Apple TV+

Ben Stiller Honors His Parents in “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing
To Top
Loading...