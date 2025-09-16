Isack Hadjar to Replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for 2026 F1 Season: Report

Red Bull Racing looks set to shake up its Formula 1 driver lineup once again. According to reports from Auto Motor und Sport, French rookie Isack Hadjar will be promoted from sister team Racing Bulls to the main Red Bull seat for the 2026 F1 season, partnering reigning champion Max Verstappen.

The 20-year-old has impressed throughout his debut season, currently sitting ninth in the Drivers’ standings with 38 points — including a maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. In contrast, teammate Yuki Tsunoda has struggled, scoring only 12 points and falling well behind in the intra-team battle.

Hadjar’s Meteoric Rise

Isack Hadjar’s promotion marks a rapid climb through Red Bull’s junior program. With consistency, composure under pressure, and flashes of brilliance on track, he has positioned himself as one of F1’s most promising young drivers.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s senior advisor, recently praised Isack Hadjar as a “fast guy” with the mental toughness to compete against Verstappen. That endorsement, coupled with Hadjar’s strong results, appears to have tipped the scales in his favor for 2026.

What It Means for Tsunoda

The news is a significant setback for Yuki Tsunoda, who entered 2025 with hopes of finally stepping up to Red Bull’s top team. Despite encouragement from both Helmut Marko and Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies earlier in the season, Tsunoda has not delivered the consistent performances needed to secure his seat.

With Hadjar moving up, Yuki Tsunoda faces the possibility of being left without a place in the Red Bull system altogether.

Enter Arvid Lindblad

Isack Hadjar’s promotion opens the door for another young talent: Arvid Lindblad. The 17-year-old British driver, currently competing in Formula 2 with Campos Racing, is expected to join Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson in 2026.

Despite being under the FIA’s minimum age requirement, Lindblad was granted a special dispensation to hold a Super Licence and has already driven the Racing Bulls VCARB 02 in FP1 at the British Grand Prix. With two F2 wins and a growing reputation, Lindblad is seen as the next jewel in Red Bull’s academy pipeline.

The Bigger Picture: Red Bull’s 2026 Vision

The timing of this driver reshuffle is no coincidence. In 2026, Formula 1 ushers in a new era of regulations, including Red Bull’s much-anticipated powertrain partnership with Ford. The team is clearly investing in a lineup that blends Verstappen’s proven dominance with Hadjar’s youthful hunger — a strategy aimed at maintaining their edge in the next regulatory cycle.

If reports prove accurate, Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull promotion is both a reward for his breakout rookie season and a bold statement of intent by Red Bull Racing. For fans, it sets the stage for a fascinating dynamic: can Isack Hadjar truly challenge Max Verstappen, or will he become another casualty of Red Bull’s relentless standards?

Either way, Formula 1’s 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years.