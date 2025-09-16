Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Isack Hadjar to Replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for 2026 F1 Season: Report

Isack Hadjar to Replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for 2026 F1 Season Report

Formula 1

Isack Hadjar to Replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for 2026 F1 Season: Report

Plunge Sports
Published on

Red Bull Racing looks set to shake up its Formula 1 driver lineup once again. According to reports from Auto Motor und Sport, French rookie Isack Hadjar will be promoted from sister team Racing Bulls to the main Red Bull seat for the 2026 F1 season, partnering reigning champion Max Verstappen.

The 20-year-old has impressed throughout his debut season, currently sitting ninth in the Drivers’ standings with 38 points — including a maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. In contrast, teammate Yuki Tsunoda has struggled, scoring only 12 points and falling well behind in the intra-team battle.

Hadjar’s Meteoric Rise

Isack Hadjar’s promotion marks a rapid climb through Red Bull’s junior program. With consistency, composure under pressure, and flashes of brilliance on track, he has positioned himself as one of F1’s most promising young drivers.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s senior advisor, recently praised Isack Hadjar as a “fast guy” with the mental toughness to compete against Verstappen. That endorsement, coupled with Hadjar’s strong results, appears to have tipped the scales in his favor for 2026.

Max Verstappen with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull Racing

What It Means for Tsunoda

The news is a significant setback for Yuki Tsunoda, who entered 2025 with hopes of finally stepping up to Red Bull’s top team. Despite encouragement from both Helmut Marko and Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies earlier in the season, Tsunoda has not delivered the consistent performances needed to secure his seat.

With Hadjar moving up, Yuki Tsunoda faces the possibility of being left without a place in the Red Bull system altogether.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Enter Arvid Lindblad

Isack Hadjar’s promotion opens the door for another young talent: Arvid Lindblad. The 17-year-old British driver, currently competing in Formula 2 with Campos Racing, is expected to join Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson in 2026.

Despite being under the FIA’s minimum age requirement, Lindblad was granted a special dispensation to hold a Super Licence and has already driven the Racing Bulls VCARB 02 in FP1 at the British Grand Prix. With two F2 wins and a growing reputation, Lindblad is seen as the next jewel in Red Bull’s academy pipeline.

The Bigger Picture: Red Bull’s 2026 Vision

The timing of this driver reshuffle is no coincidence. In 2026, Formula 1 ushers in a new era of regulations, including Red Bull’s much-anticipated powertrain partnership with Ford. The team is clearly investing in a lineup that blends Verstappen’s proven dominance with Hadjar’s youthful hunger — a strategy aimed at maintaining their edge in the next regulatory cycle.

If reports prove accurate, Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull promotion is both a reward for his breakout rookie season and a bold statement of intent by Red Bull Racing. For fans, it sets the stage for a fascinating dynamic: can Isack Hadjar truly challenge Max Verstappen, or will he become another casualty of Red Bull’s relentless standards?

Either way, Formula 1’s 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years.

  • Isack Hadjar to Replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for 2026 F1 Season Report
  • Max Verstappen with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull Racing
  • Isack Hadjar to Replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for 2026 F1 Season Report
  • Max Verstappen with Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull Racing

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit
By September 16, 2025
Judge Tosses Terror-Related Murder Charges Against Luigi Mangione, But Federal Death Penalty Case Looms UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Judge Tosses Terror-Related Murder Charges Against Luigi Mangione, But Federal Death Penalty Case Looms
By September 16, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026
By September 16, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026
By September 16, 2025
James Cameron Confirms He’s Writing a New Terminator Movie — But Faces a Sci-Fi Problem

James Cameron Confirms He’s Writing a New Terminator Movie — But Faces a Sci-Fi Problem
By September 16, 2025
Robert Redford, Hollywood Legend and Sundance Visionary, Dies at 89

Robert Redford, Hollywood Legend and Sundance Visionary, Dies at 89
By September 16, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Huawei-Backed Maextro S800 Launches as China’s Ultra-Luxury EV Challenger

Huawei-Backed Maextro S800 Launches as China’s Ultra-Luxury EV Challenger
By September 15, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care
By September 15, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...