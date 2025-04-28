Bill Belichick’s New Book Omits Robert Kraft — and His Private Life Remains Off-Limits

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is stepping into the literary world with the upcoming release of his book The Art of Winning. But in a surprising revelation during a CBS Sunday Morning interview, it was confirmed that the book makes no mention of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the man with whom Belichick won six Super Bowls.

Interviewed by CBS’s Tony Dokoupil, Bill Belichick remained characteristically terse when questioned about Robert Kraft’s absence from the book. The longtime coach, now leading the University of North Carolina’s football program, explained that the book focuses solely on his personal experiences in the sport of football.

“It’s about my life lessons in football, and it’s really more about the ones I experienced directly,” Belichick said, confirming Kraft was not even included in the acknowledgements section.

Bill Belichick’s departure from the New England Patriots after the 2023 season was officially described as a “mutual decision,” but lingering tensions have since come to light. An ESPN report claimed Robert Kraft privately warned Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank not to trust Belichick during the 2024 hiring cycle. Although Bill Belichick interviewed with the Falcons, the team ultimately hired Raheem Morris, leaving Bill Belichick without an NFL job for the season.

Away from football for the first time in decades, Belichick has spent much of his post-New England Patriots era doing media appearances and reshaping his public image. His relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, however, has drawn almost as much attention as his coaching moves. During the CBS interview, when Dokoupil tried to shift the conversation toward their relationship, Jordon Hudson quickly shut it down. “We’re not talking about this,” she stated firmly.

Despite their reluctance to discuss their private life publicly, Jordon Hudson has played a significant behind-the-scenes role in Bill Belichick’s transition to college coaching. Public records reveal that Hudson serves as an unofficial PR advisor, regularly copied on Belichick’s professional emails and provides input on internal matters at UNC. Notably, after UNC hired Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, as the team’s defensive coordinator, Hudson sent out detailed instructions to the school’s administration on how to frame the hire to avoid accusations of nepotism.

Jordon Hudson has also taken an active role in managing the public narrative around their relationship. Emails show that she asked the university to delete negative comments and block users who made “slanderous” remarks about Bill Belichick around Valentine’s Day. Belichick himself expressed outrage in an email, stating he “cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.’”

As Belichick embarks on this new chapter of his career, balancing a high-profile college coaching job and intense public scrutiny, it’s clear that he is navigating both arenas on his terms. The Art of Winning is expected to shed light on Belichick’s football philosophies — but, as the Robert Kraft omission and relationship secrecy show, there are still many parts of the coach’s life he prefers to keep tightly guarded.