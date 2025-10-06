Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Bad Bunny is gearing up for the biggest performance of his career: headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show next February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. According to The U.S. Sun, the Puerto Rican superstar is not just planning a spectacle of Latin music and culture but is also looking to bring a surprise guest — none other than Drake.

If confirmed, it would mark the Canadian rapper's most high-profile public appearance since his headline-grabbing feud with Kendrick Lamar. The two previously collaborated on the 2018 hit single "MIA," which became a global success and cemented their reputation for cross-cultural experimentation.







Drake’s Legal Battle Adds Intrigue

Drake’s potential Super Bowl return comes at a tumultuous time. The rapper is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the company of defaming him and promoting Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” to damage his reputation and pressure him into contract negotiations.

UMG’s CEO, Lucian Grainge, has dismissed the lawsuit as “farcical,” but court documents reveal that Drake’s legal team is seeking internal communications and data to determine whether bot-driven streaming artificially boosted the track’s reach.

For Drake, a Super Bowl appearance alongside Bad Bunny could serve as a high-stakes opportunity to reset his public image, shifting attention back to his music and away from the ongoing feud.

Celebrating Latin Music and Puerto Rican Culture

Insiders told The U.S. Sun that Bad Bunny views the halftime show as a chance to pay tribute to the artists who helped shape his rise. In addition to Drake, other potential guest performers reportedly under consideration include Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and Cardi B.

“He wants to showcase his creativity and make his performance a tribute to the history of Latin music and Puerto Rico,” one source said. Another insider emphasized that Bad Bunny remains “loyal” to the artists who supported him early in his career, with Drake holding a particularly important place in that story.

A Super Bowl Performance With Global Impact

With the halftime show still in the planning stages, nothing is set in stone. But if Bad Bunny succeeds in uniting Drake, Latin icons, and a celebration of Puerto Rican heritage on one of the world’s biggest stages, Super Bowl LX could deliver one of the most talked-about performances in recent history.