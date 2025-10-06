Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Sound Plunge
Published on

Bad Bunny is gearing up for the biggest performance of his career: headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show next February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. According to The U.S. Sun, the Puerto Rican superstar is not just planning a spectacle of Latin music and culture but is also looking to bring a surprise guest — none other than Drake.

If confirmed, it would mark the Canadian rapper’s most high-profile public appearance since his headline-grabbing feud with Kendrick Lamar. The two previously collaborated on the 2018 hit single “MIA,” which became a global success and cemented their reputation for cross-cultural experimentation.



Drake’s Legal Battle Adds Intrigue

Drake’s potential Super Bowl return comes at a tumultuous time. The rapper is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the company of defaming him and promoting Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” to damage his reputation and pressure him into contract negotiations.

UMG’s CEO, Lucian Grainge, has dismissed the lawsuit as “farcical,” but court documents reveal that Drake’s legal team is seeking internal communications and data to determine whether bot-driven streaming artificially boosted the track’s reach.

For Drake, a Super Bowl appearance alongside Bad Bunny could serve as a high-stakes opportunity to reset his public image, shifting attention back to his music and away from the ongoing feud.

Bad Bunny Responds to Super Bowl Critics on SNL

Bad Bunny Responds to Super Bowl Critics on SNL

Celebrating Latin Music and Puerto Rican Culture

Insiders told The U.S. Sun that Bad Bunny views the halftime show as a chance to pay tribute to the artists who helped shape his rise. In addition to Drake, other potential guest performers reportedly under consideration include Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and Cardi B.

“He wants to showcase his creativity and make his performance a tribute to the history of Latin music and Puerto Rico,” one source said. Another insider emphasized that Bad Bunny remains “loyal” to the artists who supported him early in his career, with Drake holding a particularly important place in that story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billboard Canada (@billboardca)

A Super Bowl Performance With Global Impact

With the halftime show still in the planning stages, nothing is set in stone. But if Bad Bunny succeeds in uniting Drake, Latin icons, and a celebration of Puerto Rican heritage on one of the world’s biggest stages, Super Bowl LX could deliver one of the most talked-about performances in recent history.

  • Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud
  • Bad Bunny Responds to Super Bowl Critics on SNL
  • Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud
  • Bad Bunny Responds to Super Bowl Critics on SNL

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Rush Announces 2026 “Fifty Something” Reunion Tour Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Anika Niles

Rush Announces 2026 “Fifty Something” Reunion Tour
By October 7, 2025
LeBron James Sparks Frenzy With “The Second Decision”

LeBron James Sparks Frenzy With “The Second Decision”
By October 7, 2025
US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal Jeffrey Epstein

US Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal
By October 7, 2025
Francis Ford Coppola Praises Paul Thomas Anderson’s Latest Film One Battle After Another Lenardo DiCaprio

Francis Ford Coppola Praises Paul Thomas Anderson’s Latest Film
By October 6, 2025
Elon Musk Targets Netflix Over Trans Characters in Kids’ Shows Dead End: Paranormal Park

Elon Musk Targets Netflix Over Trans Characters in Kids’ Shows
By October 6, 2025
Universal Pictures Puts the Brakes on Fast & Furious Finale After $1.1 Billion Spend

Universal Pictures Puts the Brakes on Fast & Furious Finale After $1.1 Billion Spend
By October 6, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal

Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal
By October 1, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
To Top
Loading...