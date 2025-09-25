Drake Breaks Spotify Record With 120 Billion Streams Ahead of ‘ICEMAN’ Release

Drake has officially entered uncharted territory in the streaming era. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Toronto rap icon became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 120 billion streams, solidifying his place as one of the most dominant figures in modern music.

The milestone not only underscores his longevity but also puts him well ahead of other chart-topping superstars. According to recent reports, The Weeknd currently has 84 billion streams, while Travis Scott has amassed around 59 billion. Drake’s numbers, by contrast, are in a league of their own.







2025: Drake’s Biggest Streaming Year Yet

If breaking the 120-billion barrier wasn’t enough, analysts suggest that 2025 is already shaping up to be Drake’s biggest streaming year ever. With a few months still left in the year, he has racked up over 13 billion streams on Spotify alone.

This achievement comes on the heels of his blockbuster world tour with PartyNextDoor, staged in support of his collaborative project At the final stop in Germany, an emotional Drake thanked fans, saying: “Like I said, this is the greatest tour I’ve ever been on in my life. I’m so thankful to be here with each and every one of y’all.”

Anticipation Builds for ICEMAN

Now, all eyes are on Drake’s upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN. While no official release date has been announced, hints continue to surface. Recently, social media users noticed that Drake liked an Instagram comment suggesting the album is dropping “soon.”

So far, he has teased fans with several tracks, including:

The latter track drew attention for its sharp lyrical jabs, as Drake called out former associates who distanced themselves during his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar. The song made it clear that while he’s moving forward musically, he hasn’t forgotten the tension that gripped hip hop earlier this year.

Drake’s rise from mixtape phenom to streaming juggernaut has been nothing short of historic. With ICEMAN on the horizon, his already record-breaking year may be just getting started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Beyond numbers, his impact continues to extend across genres, shaping trends in hip-hop, R&B, and pop. His ability to constantly reinvent while maintaining commercial dominance is why many argue he remains the defining artist of the streaming generation.

As fans eagerly await the official drop of ICEMAN, one thing is sure: Drake is not just breaking records — he’s rewriting the rulebook for global superstardom.