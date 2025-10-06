50 Cent Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Shout-Out on The Life of a Showgirl

Connect with us

50 Cent is riding a wave of excitement after discovering his name on one of the most talked-about tracks from Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The rapper took to Instagram on Friday — just hours after the LP dropped — to post about the moment Taylor Swift mentions him on Track Six, “Ruin the Friendship.”

The Lyric That Sparked It All

On “Ruin the Friendship,” Swift reflects on a teenage romance she regrets not pursuing. The verse in question reads:

“And it was not an invitation

But as the 50 Cent song played

Should’ve kissed you anyway …”

The mention instantly lit up social media, with memes dubbing him “Swifty Cent” trending within hours. Some fans even called for a collaboration between 50 Cent and Taylor Swift.



Not Taylor’s First Name-Drop — But Definitely Her Most Unexpected

While 50 Cent basked in the moment, Taylor Swift’s discography shows a long tradition of musical nods. She famously titled an early single “Tim McGraw” and has name-checked artists like Janet Jackson, Charlie Puth, and Elizabeth Taylor across later albums. Still, the Queens-born rapper insists this shout-out feels different.

“This is for big timers only,” he repeated in a follow-up story, superimposing his face onto the Life of a Showgirl artwork and joking about becoming a Swiftie himself.

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” Video Finally Hits YouTube A Shakespearean Spectacle of Showgirl Glam

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” Video Out

The Backstory Fans Are Unpacking

“Ruin the Friendship” has sparked speculation among Swift’s listeners, who believe the track references her late high school friend Jeffrey Lang. Swift has spoken movingly about his death in 2010, describing him as the first person she’d play her songs to. Against that backdrop, the mention of a “50 Cent song” playing at prom adds a nostalgic — and now viral — detail to her narrative songwriting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Industry watchers are already envisioning how this crossover could unfold. 50 Cent, known for monetizing every pop-culture moment, might find ways to capitalize on the Taylor Swift bump — whether through merch, social campaigns or even a remix. For Taylor Swift, the surprise shout-out reinforces her ability to bridge genres and generations.

Whatever happens, both camps just got a free burst of publicity. In 50’s words, “big timers only” indeed.

