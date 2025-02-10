Kanye West Super Bowl Ad: Again Shot on an iPhone in a Dentist Chair

Kanye West once again made headlines with an unusual, low-budget Super Bowl ad promoting his Yeezy fashion brand. The 2025 ad, which aired in Los Angeles, was shot using an iPhone while West sat in a dentist’s chair. While the ad wasn’t broadcast nationally, it still generated significant buzz online due to its strange, lo-fi aesthetic and West’s cryptic messaging. In the ad, West simply stated, “So what’s up, guys? I spent, like, all the money to put a commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone… um… um… go to yeezy.com.”

A Marketing Stunt or Something More?

West’s decision to film an ad from a dentist’s chair has sparked speculation. Some believe it’s a reference to past claims made by his ex-chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, who alleged that a celebrity dentist supplied West with nitrous oxide, exploiting him for financial gain. Yiannopoulos even shared screenshots of group messages between himself, West, and the dentist, in which the rapper allegedly requested nitrous oxide.

Others argue that the ad is simply another example of West’s unconventional marketing style. It is reminiscent of his 2024 Super Bowl ad, which was also a low-budget production that aired in select local markets.

Controversy Continues to Follow Kanye

West’s latest ad comes amid ongoing backlash for his antisemitic comments. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee have strongly condemned the rapper for his recent social media activity, in which he declared “I’m a Nazi” and praised Adolf Hitler.

His recent posts also included statements like “I love when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me”, doubling down on his previous offensive rhetoric. Despite widespread criticism, West has refused to apologize, saying he is “never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

Additionally, just a week before the Super Bowl, West made headlines when his wife, Bianca Censori, attended a Grammys afterparty in a sheer outfit that left little to the imagination. The public stunt fueled further speculation about the couple’s attention-seeking behaviour.

The Future of Yeezy and West’s Public Image

West’s Yeezy brand has struggled since major brands cut ties with him in 2022 following his initial string of antisemitic remarks. Adidas, which was once a key partner, severed its relationship with the rapper, leading to financial losses for both parties.

Despite these setbacks, West continues to push his brand through unconventional marketing tactics, including last year’s Super Bowl ad and various cryptic social media posts. However, the controversy surrounding his latest Yeezy product—a T-shirt featuring a swastika—has sparked further outrage, leading many to wonder whether his brand will survive long-term.

Whether this latest Super Bowl stunt was a strategic marketing move or another erratic decision remains unclear. But one thing is certain—Kanye West knows how to keep the world talking.