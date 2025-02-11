Drake, Serena Williams, and SZA: A Super Bowl Subtle Shade

Drake is known for his ability to express his emotions through music, and his recent performance in Melbourne, Australia, was no exception. While on stage as part of Drake’s Australia Anita Max Wynn tour, the Toronto-born rapper sent a subtle but unmistakable message to his exes, Serena Williams and SZA. Coincidentally, they were making headlines at Super Bowl LIX alongside his longtime rival, Kendrick Lamar.

Drake’s On-Stage Message

During his set at the Rod Laver Arena, Drizzy made it clear that he’s thriving post-breakup. Before launching into his track “You Broke My Heart,” he hyped the crowd with a statement: “If you’re doing better than your ex, turn up to this song!”

The line carried a deeper meaning, as Serena Williams and SZA were simultaneously in the spotlight in New Orleans, aligning themselves with Lamar, who has a well-documented feud with Drake.

Serena and SZA’s Super Bowl Moment

Serena Williams appeared surprisedly during Kendrick Lamar’s set at the Super Bowl halftime show. The tennis legend, who dated Drake from 2011 to 2015, was seen dancing along to “Not Like Us,” a song many believe takes subtle jabs at the rapper.

Adding to the spectacle, Lamar also brought SZA on stage to perform “Luther” and “All the Stars.” The R&B singer, romantically linked to Drake in the past, seemed unbothered by his earlier remarks and thoroughly enjoyed the moment alongside the Compton rapper. With Serena Williams and SZA publicly aligning themselves with Kendrick Lamar, the moment became more than just a performance—a symbolic show of loyalty in the ongoing rivalry between Drake and Kendrick.

A Feud That Runs Deep

The tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar dates back to 2013, when Lamar delivered his now-iconic verse on “Control,” calling out several high-profile rappers, including Drake. The competitive nature of the verse sparked a back-and-forth between the two, with 6God firing back in tracks like “The Ride” and “5 AM in Toronto.”

Over the years, their rivalry has played out subtly through interviews, lyrics, and industry moves. At the same time, they have avoided confrontations; moments like this Super Bowl performance only fuel speculation that their beef remains unresolved.

What’s Next for Drake?

Given Drake’s history of addressing personal and professional conflicts through his music, fans eagerly await his response. Whether he chooses to release a diss track, drop more hints in his next performance, or take the high road remains to be seen.

One thing is sure: this rivalry isn’t going away anytime soon. With Serena and SZA making bold statements at the Super Bowl and Drake seemingly responding on stage at the Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia, the next chapter in this ongoing saga is just beginning.