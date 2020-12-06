Tamil Nadu government seeks Rs 3,758 crore for Cyclone Nivar relief

The Tamil Nadu state government is seeking Rs 3,758 crore from the Center for relief and restoration work in the wake of Cyclone Nivar’s destruction. A Central Government team of eight members is visiting the state to assess the damage in south and north Chennai, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts.









The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister RB Udayakumar told PTI that the sum is the estimated loss to human lives in terms of compensation, property, cattle and installations, and infrastructure of various government departments. He said this was conveyed to the Central Government team that is visiting the state and would be holding a discussion with the Chief Minister on December 8. “We have sought Rs 650 crore as temporary relief and Rs 3,108 crore for taking up relief and restoration work on a permanent basis,” Udayakumar said.

An official said preliminary estimate of total loss in Ranipet district due to Nivar is estimated to be around Rs 3.10 crore and crops raised on 5,734 acres, including paddy have been completely destroyed in the district. In addition, the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has appealed to the state government to make a judicious assessment of crop loss and determine a fair and appropriate compensation.

Also Read: Government to address protesting farmers concerns with an open mind

Six persons, as per various reports, died due to wall collapse, tree fall and heavy rains in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kunnur in Villupuram, and another seven injured when the cyclone made a landfall last Wednesday night. Banana crop in Cuddalore, and pulses and oilseeds in districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Vellore also suffered damage. K Phanindra Reddy, revenue administration, disaster management and mitigation department commissioner, said that post disaster, they are looking at the disaster assessment and release relief amount to the affected people. The district administrators said latest estimate is that 2,605 houses, including 2,313 huts were damaged while 264 cattle, and 5,107 poultry deaths.