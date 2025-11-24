Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

In a bold declaration reverberating across Silicon Valley, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced that he has officially switched from OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Google’s newly launched Gemini 3 — and he’s not looking back. Calling the model’s performance “insane,” Benioff praised its unprecedented advancements in reasoning, speed, and multimodal capabilities.

“Holy shit… I’m not going back,” Benioff wrote on X after spending two hours with Gemini 3. The post went viral immediately, reaching one million views in less than 24 hours. For a leader who has relied on ChatGPT every day for three years, his sudden pivot signals a meaningful shift in the AI landscape.

Tech Leaders Rally Behind Gemini 3

Benioff is not alone. A wave of top industry names — including competitors — has publicly applauded Gemini 3’s performance.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, congratulated Google, calling it a “great model.”

Andrej Karpathy, former Tesla AI director, said Gemini 3 has “very solid daily driver potential” and is “clearly a tier 1 LLM.”

Patrick Collison, Stripe CEO, revealed that Gemini 3 built a fully interactive webpage summarizing ten genetics breakthroughs, calling it “pretty cool.”

Google and DeepMind describe Gemini 3 as their “most powerful agentic model yet,” capable of tightly integrated reasoning across text, images, video, and code — and optimized to run flawlessly across the Google ecosystem.

Holy shit. I’ve used ChatGPT every day for 3 years. Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I’m not going back. The leap is insane — reasoning, speed, images, video… everything is sharper and faster. It feels like the world just changed, again. ❤️ 🤖 https://t.co/HruXhc16Mq — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 23, 2025

Gemini 3 Ignites a New Phase in the AI Arms Race

Benioff’s endorsement is especially noteworthy given Salesforce’s strategic collaborations with OpenAI and Anthropic. His pivot demonstrates how rapidly executive sentiment can change when confronted with a new leap in capability.

The release of Gemini 3 intensifies an already fierce AI race involving:

OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4.5 Turbo and GPT-5

Anthropic’s Claude 3.5

Google’s increasingly aggressive Gemini lineup

Each new model is pushing boundaries in multimodality, reasoning, tool use, and user agentic workflows — transforming how both consumers and enterprises think about AI adoption.

What Gemini 3 Means for the Future of AI

If early reactions are any indicator, Google’s Gemini 3 may have reignited the battle for AI supremacy. With top CEOs, developers, and researchers praising its real-world performance, the momentum is shifting — and fast.

Benioff’s declaration that “the world just changed, again” sums up the current sentiment across the tech world. AI is evolving at breakneck speed, and Gemini 3 may be the model that forces every major player — including OpenAI — to rethink what comes next.

As the competition accelerates, one thing is clear: the AI revolution isn’t slowing down — it’s reaching a new peak.