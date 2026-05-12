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Kendrick Lamar Sparks Drake Feud Rumors After Mysterious YouTube Video Reset

Kendrick Lamar Sparks Drake Feud Rumors After Mysterious YouTube Video Reset GNX Not Like Us Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kendrick Lamar Sparks Drake Feud Rumors After Mysterious YouTube Video Reset

Sound Plunge

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Kendrick Lamar has once again fueled speculation surrounding his ongoing rivalry with Drake after two of his biggest music videos briefly vanished from YouTube before mysteriously returning hours later.

On May 11, fans noticed that the videos for “Not Like Us” and “Luther” had disappeared from the platform without warning. The temporary removal immediately sparked online debate, especially because “Not Like Us” had already surpassed 400 million views before being re-uploaded.

When the videos returned, their public view counts had been reset, causing social media users to question whether the move was accidental, business-related, or part of a larger strategy connected to Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN, reportedly arriving May 15.

Fans Link the Move to Drake’s Album Rollout

Much of the online speculation has centered around timing. With Drake preparing to launch his ninth studio album, some fans believe Lamar intentionally re-uploaded the videos to boost engagement and visibility within YouTube’s trending algorithm.

Others suggested the reset may have been designed to prove the ongoing popularity of “Not Like Us” without relying on previously accumulated view totals.

The track became one of the defining songs of the 2024 Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud, dominating streaming platforms, social media trends, and award season conversations. Its return to YouTube with a fresh counter immediately reignited rivalry discussions online.

Fans also pointed out that Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning album GNX briefly disappeared from Apple Music around the same time, along with the Drake diss track “Euphoria.” While both later returned, the temporary removals only intensified speculation about potential licensing or distribution changes.

Subtle Changes Spark More Questions

Although the re-uploaded videos appear largely identical to the originals, some viewers claimed to notice subtle differences in color grading, framing, and metadata attached to the uploads.

Others speculated that missing or altered Universal Music Group information may indicate behind-the-scenes adjustments involving rights management or distribution agreements.

So far, neither Kendrick Lamar nor representatives from his label have publicly addressed the situation.

Several fans also argued the removals may simply have been caused by technical issues rather than an intentional publicity move. However, the timing has kept conspiracy theories alive across music forums and social media platforms.

The Drake and Kendrick Rivalry Still Dominates Hip-Hop

Even months after the height of their lyrical battle, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud continues to shape online music culture.

Kendrick’s surprise album GNX became one of the biggest rap releases of 2024, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and placing all 12 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The album later earned critical acclaim and Grammy wins, while “Luther” took home Record of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, anticipation for Drake’s ICEMAN has continued to grow, with fans eager to see whether the Toronto superstar addresses the feud directly on the upcoming project.

Social Media Buzz Shows No Signs of Slowing

The sudden disappearance and return of Kendrick Lamar’s videos demonstrate how closely fans continue monitoring every move connected to the rap rivalry.

Whether the re-upload was a strategic move, a business adjustment, or simply a technical glitch, the incident succeeded in dominating online conversation just days before Drake’s highly anticipated album release.

For now, both artists remain silent, but the internet is doing plenty of talking for them.

  • Kendrick Lamar Sparks Drake Feud Rumors After Mysterious YouTube Video Reset GNX Not Like Us Iceman
  • Kendrick Lamar Sparks Drake Feud Rumors After Mysterious YouTube Video Reset GNX Not Like Us Iceman

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