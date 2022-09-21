Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

ADB cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 pc on high inflation, monetary tightening

ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 pc on high inflation, monetary tightening

GDP

ADB cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 pc on high inflation, monetary tightening

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed India’s economic growth projection for 2022-23 to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, citing higher than expected inflation and monetary tightening.



India’s economy grew 13.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022-23, reflecting strong growth in services, ADB said in a supplement to its flagship ADO report on Wednesday. “However, GDP growth is revised down from ADO 2022’s forecasts to 7 per cent for FY2022 (ending in March 2023) and 7.2 per cent for FY2023 (ending in March 2024) as price pressures are expected to adversely impact domestic consumption, and sluggish global demand and elevated oil prices will likely be a drag on net exports,” it said.

Also read: Amazon ropes in over 9,000 sellers from NE

The ADO expects the Chinese economy to expand by 3.3 per cent in 2022 rather than the 5 per cent forecast earlier. Lockdowns from the zero-COVID strategy, problems in the property sector, and weaker external demand continue weighing on the economic activity in China, said the report.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital

Funding News

Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital
Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding

Funding News

Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding
BlackSoil crosses $300 million milestone, invests $40 million in Q1

Funding News

BlackSoil crosses $300 million milestone, invests $40 million in Q1
To Top
Loading...