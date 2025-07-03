Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hakeem Jeffries Shocks Congress With Record-Breaking Filibuster to Block Trump’s Controversial Budget Bill

Hakeem Jeffries Shocks Congress With Record-Breaking Filibuster to Block Trump’s Controversial Budget Bill Trump Big Beautiful Bill

Trump Presidency

Hakeem Jeffries Shocks Congress With Record-Breaking Filibuster to Block Trump’s Controversial Budget Bill

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) sent shockwaves through Capitol Hill this week when he launched into a record-breaking filibuster to oppose President Trump’s marquee tax and spending bill, The Big Beautiful Bill, which he called “one big, ugly bill.” What was expected to be a brief procedural delay turned into an hours-long speech that outpaced former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s 8.5-hour record, setting a new bar for symbolic resistance on the House floor.

Why It Matters: Democrats Are Demanding a Fight

With the 2025 GOP-dominated House pushing a controversial budget proposal that critics argue would slash social spending and disproportionately benefit the wealthy, Hakeem Jeffries’ dramatic stand has become a lightning rod for progressive support. Budgets are moral documents,” Jeffries said. “This one tears people down. Every member should vote no.”

Democratic voters, frustrated by what they perceive as congressional inaction, have been urging party leaders to “fight harder.” Hakeem Jeffries’ marathon performance is widely being viewed as a response to those demands—and a symbol of Democratic resistance in the Trump era 2.0.



Inside the Strategy: Daylight, Not Darkness

According to multiple sources, Hakeem Jeffries’ primary goal wasn’t just to delay the bill but to prevent Republicans from sneaking it through in the dead of night. If Republicans were so proud of this one big, ugly bill, why did debate begin at 3:28 am?” Jeffries thundered during his speech.

By holding the floor well into midday, Hakeem Jeffries ensured that the vote would occur under the spotlight, forcing Republicans to defend their positions in broad daylight, both literally and politically.

Elon Musk Blasts Trump’s “Porky Pig Party” Bill, Calls for New Political Party

Backroom Drama: Even Dems Were Caught Off Guard

Hakeem Jeffries informed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) ahead of time that he planned to speak for about an hour. But as the minutes ticked by and his speech intensified, it became clear even his own caucus hadn’t anticipated the full extent. A heads up would’ve been nice, one House Democrat grumbled, citing flight delays around the July 4 holiday.

Despite some logistical frustration, many Democrats stood behind Hakeem Jeffries, cheering him on from the chamber floor as he made his impassioned case.

Political Theater or Real Resistance?

Hakeem Jeffries’ actions come in the wake of Senator Cory Booker’s 25-hour filibuster earlier this year, and a joint sit-in between Booker and Jeffries protesting the GOP budget. As Democratic strategy becomes more performative and visible, insiders admit that so much of politics has turned into showtime.” 

With this bold maneuver, Hakeem Jeffries has positioned himself as the face of Democratic defiance in the Trump-controlled House. While Trump’s Big Beautiful bill may still pass, the optics—and the viral clips now flooding social media—send a different message: the fight is far from over.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

383 Embalmed Bodies Found Piled in Mexican Crematorium Near U.S. Border in Ciudad Juarez Horror US Mexico Border

383 Embalmed Bodies Found Piled in Mexican Crematorium Near U.S. Border in Ciudad Juarez Horror
By July 3, 2025
Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old Sean Penn Call Her Daddy

Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old
By July 3, 2025
Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine Bono Son Glastonbury Palestine

Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine
By July 3, 2025
Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old Sean Penn Call Her Daddy

Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old
By July 3, 2025
Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine Bono Son Glastonbury Palestine

Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine
By July 3, 2025
Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash Palestine Gaza US Visa Europe Tour Cancel

Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash
By July 3, 2025
7UP® Reinvents Refreshment with AI-Powered Sonic Identity That You Can Feel BrandMusiq MOGO® (musical logo)

7UP® Reinvents Refreshment with AI-Powered Sonic Identity That You Can Feel
By July 3, 2025
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Leads $694M AI Defense Drone Investment—Doubling Down on Controversial Military Tech Helsing

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Leads $694M AI Defense Drone Investment—Doubling Down on Controversial Military Tech
By July 3, 2025
Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts AI Job Automation Impact Xbox Gaming

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts
By July 2, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts AI Job Automation Impact Xbox Gaming

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts
By July 2, 2025
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
By July 2, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
To Top
Loading...