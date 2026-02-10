Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Jamie Raskin Accuses Justice Department of Cover-Up After Epstein File Review

Jamie Raskin Accuses Justice Department of Cover-Up After Epstein File Review Epstein Files Redactions DOJ

News

Jamie Raskin Accuses Justice Department of Cover-Up After Epstein File Review

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

A senior Democratic lawmaker, Jamie Raskin, has accused the US Department of Justice of improperly redacting documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that the process shielded powerful figures while exposing victims’ identities. The criticism follows lawmakers’ first opportunity to review unredacted Epstein-related files under a new transparency law passed by Congress last year.

Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said he was deeply troubled after examining a limited number of files at a secure government facility in Washington, DC. The documents form part of a massive archive connected to the disgraced financier, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

“Mysterious” Redactions and Victim Exposure

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department has begun releasing millions of documents, with redactions permitted only in narrow circumstances, such as to protect victims’ identities. However, Raskin said the execution of those protections appeared deeply flawed.

According to the Maryland congressman, numerous documents included identifying information about victims while omitting the names of individuals whose associations with Epstein are already public. He described the redactions as “baffling” and said they undermined the intent of the law.

Jamie Raskin warned that releasing victims’ names could discourage survivors from coming forward. He said the outcome could reflect either severe incompetence or a deliberate effort that risks intimidating other potential witnesses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin (@repraskin)

Limited Access, Massive Files

The justice department has so far released roughly 3.5 million Epstein-related files, with an estimated 3 million more still pending. Lawmakers reviewing the materials must do so in person, without electronic devices or staff assistance, and are restricted to a small number of government computers.

Raskin said that, due to these constraints, he was only able to review a few dozen documents. Even within that small sample, he said he observed extensive and inconsistent redactions, including the removal of well-known names connected to Epstein’s social and business circles.

Among the documents Raskin reviewed was a previously redacted email between Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now imprisoned for child sex trafficking. The email reportedly referenced legal discussions involving attorneys connected to Donald Trump during the late 2000s, raising fresh questions about public statements made at the time.

Political Pressure Builds Ahead of Testimony

Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this week, and Jamie Raskin said lawmakers will seek answers about how the redaction process was conducted.

He called on the Justice Department to swiftly correct errors, safeguard victims’ identities, and accelerate the release of the remaining files. Separately, Maxwell declined to answer questions during a House oversight committee deposition related to the government’s handling of Epstein’s cases.

Internationally, the Epstein revelations have already triggered political fallout in the UK, highlighting a contrast Raskin said underscores how seriously the issue should be treated in the United States.

“This is a profound moral and legal crisis,” Raskin said, urging greater public focus on the gravity of the abuses described in the files.

  • Jamie Raskin Accuses Justice Department of Cover-Up After Epstein File Review Epstein Files Redactions DOJ
  • Jamie Raskin Accuses Justice Department of Cover-Up After Epstein File Review Epstein Files Redactions DOJ

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Who Is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Epstein Files ‘Torture Video’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dance Drama David Beckham Victoria Beckham Nicola Peltz

Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dance Drama
By February 11, 2026
Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy Gun Laws VIolence

Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy
By February 11, 2026
Elon Musk Offers to Cover Legal Fees for Epstein Survivors Who Speak Out

Elon Musk Offers to Cover Legal Fees for Epstein Survivors Who Speak Out
By February 11, 2026
Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series

Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series
By February 11, 2026
Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller

Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller
By February 11, 2026
Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’ Michelle Yeoh Leads Cultural Portrait Set in Penang Indie Film Anora Berlin Film Festival

Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’: Michelle Yeoh Leads Cultural Portrait Set in Penang
By February 11, 2026
Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute Commercial JFK Moon Speech ad

Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute
By February 11, 2026
Rivian R2 Prototype Review The Electric SUV That Could Redefine the Mid-Size EV Market

Rivian R2 Prototype Review: The Electric SUV That Could Redefine the Mid-Size EV Market
By February 10, 2026
Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive LoveFrom Luce

Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive
By February 10, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India
By February 11, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
To Top
Loading...