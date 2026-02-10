Jamie Raskin Accuses Justice Department of Cover-Up After Epstein File Review

A senior Democratic lawmaker, Jamie Raskin, has accused the US Department of Justice of improperly redacting documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that the process shielded powerful figures while exposing victims’ identities. The criticism follows lawmakers’ first opportunity to review unredacted Epstein-related files under a new transparency law passed by Congress last year.

Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said he was deeply troubled after examining a limited number of files at a secure government facility in Washington, DC. The documents form part of a massive archive connected to the disgraced financier, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

“Mysterious” Redactions and Victim Exposure

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department has begun releasing millions of documents, with redactions permitted only in narrow circumstances, such as to protect victims’ identities. However, Raskin said the execution of those protections appeared deeply flawed.

According to the Maryland congressman, numerous documents included identifying information about victims while omitting the names of individuals whose associations with Epstein are already public. He described the redactions as “baffling” and said they undermined the intent of the law.

Jamie Raskin warned that releasing victims’ names could discourage survivors from coming forward. He said the outcome could reflect either severe incompetence or a deliberate effort that risks intimidating other potential witnesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin (@repraskin)

Limited Access, Massive Files

The justice department has so far released roughly 3.5 million Epstein-related files, with an estimated 3 million more still pending. Lawmakers reviewing the materials must do so in person, without electronic devices or staff assistance, and are restricted to a small number of government computers.

Raskin said that, due to these constraints, he was only able to review a few dozen documents. Even within that small sample, he said he observed extensive and inconsistent redactions, including the removal of well-known names connected to Epstein’s social and business circles.

Among the documents Raskin reviewed was a previously redacted email between Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now imprisoned for child sex trafficking. The email reportedly referenced legal discussions involving attorneys connected to Donald Trump during the late 2000s, raising fresh questions about public statements made at the time.

Political Pressure Builds Ahead of Testimony

Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this week, and Jamie Raskin said lawmakers will seek answers about how the redaction process was conducted.

He called on the Justice Department to swiftly correct errors, safeguard victims’ identities, and accelerate the release of the remaining files. Separately, Maxwell declined to answer questions during a House oversight committee deposition related to the government’s handling of Epstein’s cases.

Internationally, the Epstein revelations have already triggered political fallout in the UK, highlighting a contrast Raskin said underscores how seriously the issue should be treated in the United States.

“This is a profound moral and legal crisis,” Raskin said, urging greater public focus on the gravity of the abuses described in the files.