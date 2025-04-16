Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

News

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

Critics slam Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin flight as tone-deaf luxury stunt while participants defend its mission to inspire
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

What was positioned and marketed as a historic, empowering moment quickly became a lightning rod for criticism. Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission — its first all-female rocket flight — took off with media fanfare but landed amid celebrity backlash and online mockery. The 11-minute suborbital trip, funded by Jeff Bezos’ space company and launched from west Texas, featured an eclectic crew: pop star Katy Perry, Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, producer Kerianne Flynn, and CBS host Gayle King. In theory, it was a celebration of female achievement in space exploration. In practice, it sparked accusations of elitism and performative feminism.

Meet Katy Perry 'The Astronaut' after a billion Dollar Blue Origin Commercial Space Travel

Meet Katy Perry ‘The Astronaut’ after a billion-dollar Blue Origin Commercial Space Travel.

“That’s End Times Shit”

Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski was one of the loudest voices of dissent. Labelling the launch “disgusting,” she criticized the irony of a space trip celebrating “Mother Earth” while being bankrolled by a company accused of environmental damage. “Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what?” Emily Ratajkowski asked.

Her outrage was echoed by actor Olivia Wilde, who reposted a meme of Katy Perry kissing the ground post-flight with the caption, “Getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin.” Wilde added her own dig:

“Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

Comedian Amy Schumer took a more satirical approach, posting a mock video claiming she had been added to the mission last minute. Holding a Black Panther toy, she deadpanned: “It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag… and they were like, ‘Do you want to go to space?’” She continued the gag in her Instagram stories, joking, “Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, and Amanda Nguyen have been my guiding lights through this whole journey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @amyschumer

“So Much Money to Go to Space”

Actor Olivia Munn joined the chorus, questioning the mission’s relevance. “What are you guys gonna do up in space?” she asked during a Today With Jenna and Friends appearance. Calling the trip “a bit gluttonous,” Olivia Munn emphasized the disparity between the costs of such ventures and real-world struggles.

“There’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”

Defending the Mission

In response to the uproar, Gayle King stood firm. “Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here,” she said at a press conference. Lauren Sanchez also pushed back, urging critics to visit Blue Origin and meet the engineers and teams behind the mission. “They love their work, and they love the mission,” Lauren Sanchez said. “It’s a big deal for them.”

The NS-31 mission marked a milestone: the first all-female space flight since Soviet astronaut Valentina Tereshkova flew solo in 1963. Blue Origin credits Lauren Sanchez with inspiring the launch, calling it a mission “to challenge perspectives, empower storytelling, and create lasting impact.”

But in an era of climate crisis and economic disparity, critics argue the spectacle of celebrities floating in zero gravity may be more alienating than inspiring.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch
By April 16, 2025
CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant Joe McMoneagle

CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant
By April 16, 2025
Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns

Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns
By April 15, 2025
Tom Hiddleston Lives Life in Reverse in New Stephen King Movie: The Life of Chuck Trailer Mike Flanagan StudioCanal

Tom Hiddleston Lives Life in Reverse in New Stephen King Movie: The Life of Chuck
By April 16, 2025
CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant Joe McMoneagle

CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant
By April 16, 2025
Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set Bernie Sanders Billie Joe Armstrong JD Vance

Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set
By April 16, 2025
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case Lifestyle Equities CV and Lifestyle Licensing BV e-commerce symbol amazon e-infringement

Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case
By April 15, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch
By April 16, 2025
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter 2013’s Nothing Was The Same, and 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. Her Loss 21 Savage Views Adin Ross Kick Livestream

Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter
By April 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...