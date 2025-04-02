Connect with us

Susan Crawford Wins Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Defeating Elon Musk-Backed Candidate

Susan Crawford Wins Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Defeating Musk-Backed Candidate. Donald trump administration

Trump Presidency

Susan Crawford Wins Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Defeating Elon Musk-Backed Candidate

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a major victory for Democrats, Susan Crawford has won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, defeating conservative judge Brad Schimel, who was backed by Elon Musk and Republican-aligned groups. The race, which became the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history, was widely viewed as a referendum on Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and the future of Wisconsin’s courts.

A Resounding Win for Liberals

Susan Crawford, a liberal judge from Dane County, secured victory with nearly a 10-point lead over Schimel as of Tuesday night, with 84% of votes counted. Speaking at her victory event in Madison, Crawford declared: “Today, Wisconsinites fended off an unprecedented attack on our democracy. Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price. Our courts are not for sale.”

Her opponent, Brad Schimel, a former Republican attorney general, conceded the race in a gracious speech, urging his supporters to accept the results. “The numbers aren’t gonna turn around. They’re too bad, and we’re not gonna pull this off,” Schimel told his audience after some booed the results.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, reacted online, claiming Democrats were corrupting the judiciary and downplaying the loss by emphasizing that a voter ID law had passed on the same night.

Musk’s Influence Backfires

The high-stakes election gained national attention after Elon Musk and his affiliated groups poured more than $20 million into Schimel’s campaign. Musk used tactics reminiscent of his efforts to support Trump’s presidential bid, including offering cash incentives to voters who signed petitions against so-called activist judges.

Musk had warned that the Wisconsin Supreme Court race could reshape America’s future, particularly with upcoming cases on abortion rights, labour protections, and congressional redistricting.

However, rather than securing a conservative win, Musk’s involvement energized Democratic voters. Grassroots donations surged, and turnout in Milwaukee—Wisconsin’s largest city—was so high that seven polling places ran out of ballots. “Growing up in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, I never thought I would be taking on the richest man in the world for justice,” Crawford said on election night. “And we won.”

Grimes Slams Elon Musk for Bringing Son to Trump’s Oval Office Event: “A Personal Tragedy”

Implications for Wisconsin and the Nation

With Crawford’s victory, liberals maintain a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court—a critical advantage as major legal battles loom. Cases on abortion rights, collective bargaining, and redistricting could shape state and national politics for years.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) hailed the result, calling it a rejection of outside billionaire influence. “Tonight, the people of Wisconsin squarely rejected the influence of Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and billionaire special interests,” said Ken Martin, a top DNC official.

While some analysts caution against reading too much into the results—since supreme court elections tend to have lower turnout—Democrats see Crawford’s win as a model for future battles. “This race shows how we can fight back against the Republican propaganda bubble,” said Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin Democratic Party chair. “It lays the groundwork for flipping the House and Senate in 2026.”

For now, Susan Crawford is set to take her place on the bench, where she vowed to deliver fair and impartial decisions. In closing her victory speech, she wished her mother a happy birthday, joking that she was probably glad to see the political ads end.


