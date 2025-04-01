Connect with us

Sen. Cory Booker Delivers Overnight Senate Speech Targeting Trump Administration

Sen. Cory Booker Delivers Overnight Senate Speech Targeting Trump Administration

Sen. Cory Booker Delivers Overnight Senate Speech Targeting Trump Administration

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
As the sun rose on the East Coast, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) was still standing on the Senate floor, delivering a fiery speech aimed squarely at the Donald Trump administration. The hours-long marathon address, which began at 7 p.m. Monday, was still going strong 12 hours later on Tuesday morning, as Booker passionately criticized what he called an attack on American values and institutions.

Cory Booker’s Stand Against Trump

With animated gestures and a copy of the U.S. Constitution in hand, Booker declared: “Twelve hours now I’m standing, and I’m still going strong because this president is wrong, and he’s violating principles that we hold dear and principles in this document that are so clear and plain.”

The New Jersey senator, known for his oratory skills, made it clear that his overnight speech was a deliberate disruption of Senate proceedings. He vowed to continue speaking “as long as I am physically able” to highlight what he described as a “grave and urgent” crisis facing the country under the Trump administration.“Unnecessary hardships are being borne by Americans of all backgrounds, and institutions which are special in America, which are precious, which are unique in our country, are being recklessly — and I would say even unconstitutionally — affected, attacked, and even shattered” Booker declared.

The Strategy Behind the Speech

Cory Booker remained standing throughout the speech, knowing that if he sat down or left the Senate floor, he would lose control of the debate. Throughout the night, he was briefly joined by other Democratic lawmakers, who posed questions to give him short breaks while he kept the floor.

Despite its high-profile nature, Cory Booker’s speech had not yet affected any active legislation or nominations as of early Tuesday morning. However, if he continued speaking past 10 a.m., it could delay the scheduled Senate vote on Matthew Whitaker’s nomination as U.S. ambassador to NATO.

Honouring John Lewis & ‘Good Trouble’

Cory Booker used his speech to share letters from constituents, read news articles, and reflect on historical figures who have inspired him. He paid tribute to Rep. John Lewis, the late civil rights leader, calling him “one of my greatest heroes” and invoking his famous call to action: “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, help redeem the soul of America.”

Booker admitted he had been reflecting on Lewis’ words for the past 71 days, questioning whether he was doing enough to live up to the civil rights icon’s legacy. “I start tonight thinking about him… and had to ask myself, if he’s my hero, how am I living up to his words?”

Footsteps of Marathon Speeches

Booker’s overnight stand joins a long tradition of extended Senate speeches that have elevated senators to national prominence.

In 2013, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) spoke for 21 hours and 18 minutes against the Affordable Care Act.

In 2010, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered an eight-and-a-half-hour speech, boosting his progressive profile.

In 2016, Booker participated in a nearly 15-hour filibuster led by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) to advocate for gun control legislation.

While this marks Cory Booker’s first time leading a solo, extended speech, it could serve as a defining moment in his political career, positioning him as a vocal critic of Donald Trump and a champion of progressive values.

What’s Next?

The White House has not yet responded to Cory Booker’s criticisms, but the senator shows no signs of slowing down. His speech could impact Senate business depending on how long he continues speaking.

Regardless of its immediate impact, Cory Booker’s marathon speech underscores his commitment to pushing back against the Donald Trump administration, potentially setting the stage for future political battles.


Loading...