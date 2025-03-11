Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine

Elon Musk has once again found himself at the center of a political controversy—this time, clashing with Democratic Senator Mark Kelly over U.S. support for Ukraine. After Kelly posted about his recent visit to the war-torn country, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to label him a “traitor.” Mark Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut, wasted no time in hitting back. “Traitor? Elon, if you don’t understand that defending freedom is a basic tenet of what makes America great and keeps us safe, maybe you should leave it to those of us who do,” he wrote. Later, in an interview, Kelly dismissed Musk as “not a serious guy” and suggested he should “go back to building rockets.”

Kelly’s Urgent Warning on Ukraine

During his trip, Kelly met with Ukrainian officials and military leaders, describing the situation on the ground as dire. He stressed the importance of U.S. support, warning that delays in military aid could lead to further Ukrainian casualties.

“This is existential for them, and again, over the past week or so, we’ve made it harder for them,” Kelly said. He emphasized that Ukraine has remained committed to its Western allies and that abandoning them now could have long-term consequences.

Trump’s Oval Office Clash with Zelensky

Elon Musk’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in U.S.-Ukraine relations. A recent Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly ended in a heated exchange. Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being responsible for the ongoing war despite Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The meeting failed to produce an agreement to secure continued U.S. military assistance in exchange for access to Ukraine’s mineral resources—an offer Kyiv had hoped to finalize.

Musk’s Growing Influence in Foreign Policy

Elon Musk’s involvement in geopolitical debates has raised eyebrows, especially given his business influence in the space, technology, and defense sectors. His previous proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine were widely criticized as favoring Russian interests, and his latest remarks have once again put him in the spotlight.

Charities See Surge in Donations—But It’s Not Enough

Trump’s recent comments on Ukraine have triggered a wave of donations to U.S.-based charities supporting Ukrainian war efforts. Organizations like Razom for Ukraine have reported increased contributions from Americans disheartened by Trump’s stance. However, charity leaders caution that private donations cannot replace official military assistance.

The Battle Over Ukraine Support Continues

As the war rages on, the debate over U.S. involvement in Ukraine is growing more intense. With Musk’s influence, Trump’s shifting policies, and strong voices like Kelly’s pushing for continued support, the political divide over Ukraine is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

One thing is clear: this fight isn’t just happening on the battlefield—it’s happening online, in the White House, and the halls of Congress.