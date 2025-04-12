US Fires Greenland Military Base Commander for Undermining JD Vance Comments

Commander Removed After Internal Email Criticizing Vance. The U.S. military has dismissed Col Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland after she reportedly sent an internal email distancing herself from Vice-President JD Vance’s criticism of Denmark. The U.S. Space Operations Command cited a “loss of confidence in her ability to lead” as the reason for her removal. Her message, released by Military.com and confirmed by the U.S. Space Force, followed JD Vance’s visit to Greenland in late March. In it, she asserted that the vice president’s remarks about Denmark’s handling of Arctic defence “are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

Vance’s Comments Spark Diplomatic Stir

During his trip, Vice-President Vance said that Denmark had “not done a good job” supporting Greenlanders or investing in regional security. He also revived former President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to annex Greenland, citing its strategic importance to the United States. The remarks were met with strong opposition from both Denmark and Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, standing alongside Greenlandic leaders, declared, “You can’t annex other countries,” and emphasized Denmark’s increased military commitment in the Arctic.

Pentagon Reaction and Political Repercussions

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell appeared to confirm Col Susannah Meyers’ firing was linked to her email, posting on X: “Actions [that] undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.”

The U.S. military has since replaced Col. Susannah Meyers with Col. Shawn Lee, a former squadron commander in Alaska. The Space Force reaffirmed that all commanders must remain nonpartisan and aligned with the administration’s policies.

Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base

Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) is one of America’s most critical Arctic outposts, located in northwestern Greenland. It plays a central role in U.S. missile warning systems, especially given the potential trajectory of Russian intercontinental missiles over the Arctic.

“The base is immensely important in defending the U.S.,” said Marc Jacobsen, a defence expert at the Royal Danish Defence College. U.S. military presence in Greenland dates back to World War II and has continued due to the island’s strategic location.

Greenland’s Independence Ambitions

Greenland, though under Danish control for nearly 300 years, has held the legal right to pursue independence since 2009. While some political groups are pushing for a referendum, the majority of Greenlanders reportedly prefer independence over becoming a U.S. territory.

The removal of Col. Meyers underscores the sensitivity surrounding Arctic policy and the growing geopolitical importance of Greenland. As U.S. interest in the region intensifies, military leaders are under renewed pressure to navigate political loyalty and international diplomacy.