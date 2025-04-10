US House Passes Controversial SAVE Act, Raising Alarm Over Voter Suppression Risks

The Brennan Center for Justice estimates that over 21 million U.S. citizens — roughly 9% of eligible voters — do not have the documents required by the SAVE Act readily available. Additionally, more than 3.8 million Americans lack any form of proof of citizenship that would satisfy the proposed law.

In a move stirring widespread concern among voting rights advocates, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act on Thursday, a bill critics say could lead to voter suppression by disenfranchising millions of eligible voters under the guise of election integrity. The final tally was 220 to 208, with four Democrats joining Republicans in support of the bill. No Republicans opposed the measure. The four Democrats who voted in favour were Reps. Jared Golden (Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), and Ed Case (Hawaii).

Strict Documentation Requirements Could Block Voter Access

At the heart of the SAVE Act is a requirement that all individuals registering to vote or updating their registration provide in-person documentary proof of citizenship — such as a passport, birth certificate, or naturalization certificate. While the bill’s proponents argue it will safeguard elections from noncitizen participation, multiple studies show such incidents are already extraordinarily rare.

Voting rights organizations, including the ACLU, warned the bill would disproportionately affect marginalized groups, including voters of colour, women who have changed their names after marriage, rural residents, people with disabilities, and others who may lack ready access to the necessary documentation.

The Brennan Center for Justice estimates that over 21 million U.S. citizens — roughly 9% of eligible voters — do not have the documents required by the SAVE Act readily available. Additionally, more than 3.8 million Americans lack any form of proof of citizenship that would satisfy the proposed law.

“This isn’t about protecting voters or our elections,” said Molly McGrath, director of the ACLU’s national voting rights campaigns. “It’s about politicians who want to protect themselves and pick and choose their voters. But that’s not how democracy works.”

Additional Restrictions and Penalties for Election Workers

Beyond its documentation mandate, the SAVE Act threatens election workers with civil liability and up to five years in prison if they mistakenly register a voter without the proper documents — even if the person is, in fact, a U.S. citizen. Critics warn this will discourage participation in voter registration efforts and intimidate those on the frontlines of election administration. Is it voter suppression?

The bill also seeks to block states from counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if they are postmarked on time — a shift that could invalidate thousands of legitimate votes.

Strong Opposition in the Senate Expected

Although the bill passed the House, it faces steep odds in the Senate, where a 60-vote supermajority is required to overcome a Democratic filibuster. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) pledged to oppose the legislation: “This bill cannot pass the Senate — and I will fight every step of the way to block it.”

Despite its uncertain future, the SAVE Act signals a heightened push by Republican lawmakers to impose stricter voting requirements nationwide — a campaign that voting rights advocates see as a direct threat to the democratic process.

“This is one of the most damaging voter suppression bills in modern history,” Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) said. “The fight to protect Americans’ sacred right to vote is not over.”