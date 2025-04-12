Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher left jaws dropped and “liberal sphincters tightened” during the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, as he shared details from his much-talked-about dinner with President Donald Trump — a meeting that left Bill Maher uncharacteristically charmed.

Dinner at the White House

The gathering, held at the White House on March 31, included Bill Maher, UFC president Dana White, and musician Kid Rock. Though Bill Maher has long been a vocal critic of Trump, the late-night host admitted he was surprised by how personable and engaging the president was during their private conversation.

“Everything I’ve not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent. At least on this night, with this guy,” Bill Maher said. He added that, unlike his impressions of previous Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, he felt “comfortable” and not on edge while speaking with Trump.

Signed Insults and MAGA Hats

Maher brought a printout of the various insults Trump has directed at him over the years — from “sleaze-bag” to “low-life dummy” — and asked the president to sign it. Trump obliged, reportedly with good humour, and Maher flashed the signed document to the audience as they erupted in applause. The president also gifted Bill Maher a bundle of MAGA hats, presented in the same White House room where President Clinton is said to have had infamous encounters with Monica Lewinsky. Maher emphasized that there was no pressure to “go MAGA” despite the swag.

Civil Conversation — Yes, Really

Perhaps most striking was a description of Trump on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher as surprisingly self-aware and receptive during their dinner. Even when Maher challenged the president on major issues — including criticism of Trump’s decision to scrap the Iran nuclear deal — the conversation remained calm and respectful.

“He didn’t get mad or call me a left-wing lunatic,” Bill Maher said. “He took it in.”

In a rare moment of candour, Bill Maher also revealed that Donald Trump used the word “lost” in reference to the 2020 election — a slip that stunned Bill Maher. “Wow, I never thought I’d hear you say that,” he recalled telling the president.

A Different Trump Behind Closed Doors

Maher painted a picture of a president far removed from his usual bombastic, media-fueled persona. “Just for starters, he laughs,” Maher said in disbelief. “And it’s not fake. Believe me, as a comedian of forty years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it.”

He recounted Trump joking about Ronald Reagan’s hair while giving a tour of the Oval Office and laughing when Maher reminded him that apart from Ronald Reagan’s hair, he also dismantled Soviet communism. Bill Maher said the contrast between the man at dinner and the persona on television was striking.

Not What He Expected

In wrapping up, Maher acknowledged the surreal nature of the experience. “A crazy person does not live in the White House,” he concluded. “A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there.”

While Bill Maher didn’t walk away as a supporter, his remarks painted a far more nuanced picture of Trump — one that even his own audience seemed shocked to hear.