Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner

Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO UFC president Dana White, and musician Kid Rock MAGA Ronald Regan “liberal sphincters tightened”

HBO

Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher left jaws dropped and “liberal sphincters tightened” during the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, as he shared details from his much-talked-about dinner with President Donald Trump — a meeting that left Bill Maher uncharacteristically charmed.

Dinner at the White House

The gathering, held at the White House on March 31, included Bill Maher, UFC president Dana White, and musician Kid Rock. Though Bill Maher has long been a vocal critic of Trump, the late-night host admitted he was surprised by how personable and engaging the president was during their private conversation.

“Everything I’ve not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent. At least on this night, with this guy,” Bill Maher said. He added that, unlike his impressions of previous Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, he felt “comfortable” and not on edge while speaking with Trump.

Signed Insults and MAGA Hats

Maher brought a printout of the various insults Trump has directed at him over the years — from “sleaze-bag” to “low-life dummy” — and asked the president to sign it. Trump obliged, reportedly with good humour, and Maher flashed the signed document to the audience as they erupted in applause. The president also gifted Bill Maher a bundle of MAGA hats, presented in the same White House room where President Clinton is said to have had infamous encounters with Monica Lewinsky. Maher emphasized that there was no pressure to “go MAGA” despite the swag.

Civil Conversation — Yes, Really

Perhaps most striking was a description of Trump on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher as surprisingly self-aware and receptive during their dinner. Even when Maher challenged the president on major issues — including criticism of Trump’s decision to scrap the Iran nuclear deal — the conversation remained calm and respectful.

“He didn’t get mad or call me a left-wing lunatic,” Bill Maher said. “He took it in.”

In a rare moment of candour, Bill Maher also revealed that Donald Trump used the word “lost” in reference to the 2020 election — a slip that stunned Bill Maher. “Wow, I never thought I’d hear you say that,” he recalled telling the president.

A Different Trump Behind Closed Doors

Maher painted a picture of a president far removed from his usual bombastic, media-fueled persona. “Just for starters, he laughs,” Maher said in disbelief. “And it’s not fake. Believe me, as a comedian of forty years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it.”

He recounted Trump joking about Ronald Reagan’s hair while giving a tour of the Oval Office and laughing when Maher reminded him that apart from Ronald Reagan’s hair, he also dismantled Soviet communism. Bill Maher said the contrast between the man at dinner and the persona on television was striking.

Not What He Expected

In wrapping up, Maher acknowledged the surreal nature of the experience. “A crazy person does not live in the White House,” he concluded. “A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there.”

While Bill Maher didn’t walk away as a supporter, his remarks painted a far more nuanced picture of Trump — one that even his own audience seemed shocked to hear.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
Soulja Boy Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million in Civil Sexual Assault Case Former Assistant DeAndre Cortez Way

Soulja Boy Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million in Civil Sexual Assault Case
By April 12, 2025
Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO UFC president Dana White, and musician Kid Rock MAGA Ronald Regan “liberal sphincters tightened”

Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner
By April 12, 2025
Coachella Chaos: Festivalgoers Endure 12-Hour Waits in Scorching Heat

Coachella Chaos: Festivalgoers Endure 12-Hour Waits in Scorching Heat
By April 12, 2025
Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Cannes Film Festival Emma Stone

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’
By April 12, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience

Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience
By April 11, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation The Beatles John Lenon Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation
By April 12, 2025
From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit ChatGPT Action figure Barbie dolls to Studio Ghibli-style reimaginings, The Simpsons, South Park, or Rick and Morty Sam Altman Studio Ghibli’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki

From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit
By April 12, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...