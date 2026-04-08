NAACP Calls for Trump’s Removal Under 25th Amendment in Historic First

In a historic and unprecedented move, the NAACP has called for the removal of U.S. President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment. The civil rights organization, which has been active for over a century, issued a statement urging Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet to invoke Section 4 of the amendment. This provision allows for a president to be declared unable to perform the duties of the office.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson described the situation as urgent, citing concerns over Trump’s recent rhetoric and decision-making.

Concerns Over Leadership and Rhetoric

The NAACP’s statement pointed to what it described as “alarming” behavior, including controversial comments made by Trump regarding escalating tensions with Iran.

Recent remarks threatening severe military action against Iranian infrastructure triggered widespread criticism across political lines. The organization argued that such statements reflect instability and pose risks to both national security and global peace.

The issue has gained traction beyond traditional partisan divides, with several political figures and commentators also raising questions about the president’s judgment.

Bipartisan Voices Enter the Debate

Calls to consider the 25th Amendment have emerged from a diverse group of political voices. Former lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly criticized Trump’s statements and referenced the constitutional provision.

Other public figures, including former White House officials and political commentators, have echoed similar concerns, intensifying the national conversation around presidential fitness and accountability.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has urged Congress to act cautiously to avoid further escalation in international conflicts.

Trump was elected to go to war against America’s deep state and to end America’s involvement in foreign wars.

Not to kill an entire civilization while waging a foreign war on behalf of Israel, another foreign country. https://t.co/9VQCOYIQVm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2026

What the 25th Amendment Means

The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, outlines procedures for presidential succession and handling incapacity.

Section 4, the focus of the current debate, allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to declare a president unable to serve. If invoked, the vice president assumes the role of acting president.

However, the process is complex. The president can contest the declaration, triggering a congressional vote that requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers to uphold the decision.

Notably, Section 4 has never been used to remove a sitting president against their will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAACP (@naacp)

Political Reality: Is Removal Likely?

Despite the strong rhetoric, the likelihood of the amendment being invoked remains extremely low. It would require coordinated action from Vice President Vance and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet, none of whom have publicly supported such a move.

Political analysts note that internal party dynamics and executive loyalty make such a scenario highly improbable under current conditions.

At the same time, Donald Trump has continued to maintain support within his administration, even as debates intensify.

A Defining Moment in U.S. Politics

The NAACP’s decision marks a significant moment in American political discourse. As one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations, its call signals a deep level of concern about leadership and governance.

While immediate action appears unlikely, the move has amplified national debate over constitutional safeguards, presidential accountability, and the boundaries of executive power.

As tensions persist both domestically and internationally, the issue is expected to remain at the forefront of political discussion in the weeks ahead.