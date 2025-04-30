Connect with us

Ye’s ‘Donda 2’ Hits Streaming Platforms for the First Time

Album Drop

After more than two years of exclusivity, Donda 2, the sequel to Ye’s 2021 album Donda, is finally available on mainstream streaming services. Previously limited to the artist’s proprietary Stem Player device, the album has now been released on platforms such as Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

An Unconventional Release Strategy

Originally premiered in February 2022, Donda 2 was introduced through a high-profile listening party held at Miami’s LoanDepot Park. The event showcased early, unfinished versions of the album’s tracks, reflecting Kanye West’s vision of building hype while experimenting with direct-to-fan technology. At the time, West, formerly known as Kanye West, made the controversial decision to release the album exclusively on the Stem Player. This portable audio device allows users to manipulate and remix individual elements of songs.

Now, over two years later, Kanye West has reversed course, bringing Donda 2 to a broader audience via traditional streaming. The project includes 18 tracks and features a star-studded lineup, with appearances from XXXTENTACION, Travis Scott, Migos, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, and executive producer Future.

Familiar Voices and Iconic Moments

The album retains some of its more buzzworthy moments, including Kim Kardashian’s now-infamous monologue from Saturday Night Live in 2021. Her voice opens the track “Sci-Fi,” saying: “I married the best rapper of all time… the richest Black man in America… a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” The moment was heavily discussed at the time for its vulnerable tone and cultural significance.

Kanye West on X - Donda 2

One notable addition to the streaming version is the track “530,” which was initially an unfinished piece from Vultures 2, Ye’s collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Now reworked, it joins the Donda 2 lineup in a more polished form.

“City of Gods,” the lead single that originally debuted just before the Donda 2 listening event, is also included. Featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, the track later appeared on Fivio’s album B.I.B.L.E. and reached No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ye’s Recent Activity and Controversies

Kanye West’s musical release comes amidst a turbulent period for the rapper-producer. He’s spent much of April in Spain and recently hosted a livestreamed premiere of Donda 2 alongside popular streamers Digital Nas, Sneako, and N3on. At the same time, he’s continued to stir controversy online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where some of his posts have been flagged for hate speech.

Despite the surrounding noise, Donda 2 marks a notable return to Ye’s core artistry. The album’s streaming debut will likely renew attention on his creative output, which his unpredictable public behaviour has often overshadowed.

With Donda 2 finally reaching mainstream streaming services, fans now have broader access to one of Kanye West’s more elusive projects. Whether it will receive the same critical acclaim as its predecessor remains to be seen, but its release marks a significant shift in how Ye chooses to distribute his music in 2025.


