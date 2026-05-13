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Rick Ross Dismisses Fear Around Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Release Amid Ongoing Rap Feud

Rick Ross Dismisses Fear Around Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Release Amid Ongoing Rap Feud Hot 97 Interview French Montana

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Dismisses Fear Around Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Release Amid Ongoing Rap Feud

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As anticipation builds for Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN, rapper Rick Ross is making it clear that he is not intimidated by the project’s arrival. During a recent interview on Hot 97, the Miami rapper addressed his rocky relationship with Drake while insisting that the Toronto superstar’s next album is not causing concern within the hip-hop world.

The comments come just days before Drake is expected to release ICEMAN on May 15, marking his first solo studio album since 2023’s For All the Dogs.

Rick Ross Speaks on Drake Feud

Appearing on Hot 97 with host Nessa, Rick Ross reflected on the tension between himself and Drake, describing their conflict as more of a correction than an all-out war.

“When somebody steps out of line, and you gotta chastise them or give them a spanking, that’s what you do,” Rick Ross explained during the interview. “But don’t nobody fear Drake’s album release. Nobody.”

The MMG founder also suggested that any future reconciliation between the two artists would likely happen through mutual friend French Montana.

According to Rick Ross, French Montana has continued speaking positively about Drake despite the public fallout between the two rap stars. Rick Ross hinted that the French could eventually act as a mediator if peace talks ever move forward.

Mixed Signals About Drake

Ross’ latest remarks follow a noticeably softer tone he used during a recent appearance on Apple Music’s Rap Life Review. There, the rapper publicly encouraged Drake to continue succeeding despite their differences.

“Drake, if you listening, shine,” Ross said. “I don’t want to see you lose. No real one wants to see you lose.”

However, Ross has continued taking subtle shots at his former collaborator. During a recent Verzuz-style performance alongside French Montana, Ross performed “Aston Martin Music” without Drake’s vocals, allowing the crowd to fill in the missing verses.

The move reignited speculation that the feud remains unresolved beneath the surface.

How the Drake and Rick Ross Beef Started

The exact cause of the fallout between Drake and Rick Ross remains somewhat unclear, but tensions escalated publicly in 2024. Drake aimed at Ross on the track “Push Ups,” prompting Ross to respond with his diss record “Champagne Moments.”

Their conflict surprised many fans, considering the pair previously formed one of hip-hop’s most successful collaborations. Together, they delivered hits including “Money in the Grave,” “Gold Roses,” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

Despite the feud, Ross recently stated that he still appreciates the music they created together and has no plans to erase that history.

‘ICEMAN’ Release Builds Major Buzz

Drake’s ICEMAN has quickly become one of the most anticipated hip-hop albums of 2026. Rumors surrounding guest appearances, hidden diss tracks, and surprise production choices have fueled online discussion ahead of the release.

While Rick Ross appears unfazed publicly, fans are closely watching to see whether Drake addresses their ongoing feud directly on the album.

With tensions still simmering and hip-hop audiences paying attention, ICEMAN could become one of the defining rap releases of the year.

  • Rick Ross Dismisses Fear Around Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Release Amid Ongoing Rap Feud Hot 97 Interview French Montana
  • Rick Ross Dismisses Fear Around Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Release Amid Ongoing Rap Feud Hot 97 Interview French Montana

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